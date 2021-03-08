‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Accidentally Leaks on HBO Max

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” accidentally leaked on HBO Max on Monday, 10 days before the film’s official release on the streaming platform.

The R-rated DC Film played in place of the PG-rated family film “Tom and Jerry” due to a glitch that the streamer said was quickly corrected. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” according to a WarnerMedia spokesperson.

A Twitter user said he tried to access “Tom and Jerry” on the HBO Max home screen and instead got the eagerly awaited Snyder cut of the 2017 film “Justice League” — the subject of much speculation since Joss Whedon’s re-shot and re-edited version originally appeared in theaters after Snyder backed out toward the end of production.

The individual added, “They figured it out and cut the feed but I can say the first hour or so of the Snyder cut is the best DC film I’ve ever seen.”

It wasn’t an isolated incident as The Hollywood Reporter’s Ryan Parker was also able to play the movie.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is rated R for violence and some language, so viewers expecting family fare like “Tom and Jerry” got a surprise hard-R movie instead.

In an interview with IGN this last week, Snyder mentioned that along with his director’s cut, “Justice League” will get a special black-and-white edit he calls “Justice Is Gray” when it is released on March 18.

He also said that during reshoots on his version of the film, he shot new footage in a 1.43:1 ratio and reformatted the movie to that same ratio to fit Imax screens in the hopes that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, fans could get a chance to see the film on the biggest screen possible.

“To me, the ultimate version is the black-and-white IMAX version,” Snyder said.