Monday’s virtual premiere of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was delayed for six hours due to what HBO Max says were server outages.

“Our premiere platform was powered by Microsoft which was having a systemwide outage unfortunately,” an HBO Max spokesperson told TheWrap on Tuesday morning. “We are back up and running now.”

According to The Verge, Microsoft blamed the outage on “a recent change to an authentication system.”

Director Zack Snyder on Monday night apologized and tweeted, “I have no words. Still waiting for info. So sorry.”

I have no words. Still waiting for info. So sorry. — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 16, 2021

The premiere, which was initially scheduled for 3 p.m. PT finally got underway around 9, when the access codes to attend were finally sent out.

“We know many of you have been waiting for this moment since 2017,” HBO Max said Monday night. “Today was not how we envisioned how our virtual premiere would begin, and we want to express our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by this delay. We know many of you have made special arrangements to enjoy the virtual event, and we share your disappointment that things haven’t gone as planned. Please note: Microsoft is still resolving issues, but we don’t want to keep you waiting any longer! If you get an error message, you may have to try different devices or browsers.”

The consensus of reviews for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” about Round 2 of DC’s epic superhero team-up were that it’s an improvement of the 2017 theatrical release of the film.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will premiere on HBO Max on March 18. With 108 reviews in at press time on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s score is currently 76% on the tomatometer.