Zendaya in Talks to Play Singer Ronnie Spector in Biopic From A24 and New Regency

Zendaya is in talks to star in a biopic about the life and career of Ronnie Spector, The Ronettes singer known for songs like “Be My Baby” and “The Best Part of Breakin’ Up,” that A24 and New Regency are teaming up on.

Marc Platt would produce the film, and A24 has acquired the life rights for Spector and the rights to Spector’s autobiography “Be My Baby,” which she wrote with Vince Waldron. No director or writer is formally attached.

Zendaya would also produce the film if her deal closes, and Spector would also executive produce with Johnathan Greenfield.

Also Read: Zendaya Becomes Youngest Emmy Winner for Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Ronnie Spector was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Ronettes in 2007 as the original “bad girl of rock and roll,” and the trio produced two Top 100 hits in 1965 after being signed by Phil Spector, whom she married in 1968. After the group broke up, she launched a successful solo career and in the ’80s saw a career resurgence when she collaborated with Eddie Money on “Take Me Home Tonight,” which became a Top 5 hit.

Zendaya most recently acted in a movie alongside John David Washington shot entirely in quarantine called “Malcolm & Marie” that was acquired by Netflix. She also will be seen in Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” and just won an Emmy for her work on “Euphoria” (which A24 also produces) making her the youngest actress to ever win in the Best Lead Actress in a Drama category.

Spector’s manager Greenfield and Hotchkiss Daily & Associates secured the life rights and book deals with the filmmakers. Zendaya is represented by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.