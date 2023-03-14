Longtime high-profile image architect Law Roach has shared that he will be leaving his profession, mentioning issues “politics” and “false narratives.”

From Zendaya to Kerry Washington to Megan Thee Stallion, there is hardly a celebrity that hasn’t collaborated with the Chicago-born stylist. But on Tuesday, the stylist shared that he would no longer be moving forward in the fashion industry, saying he is officially retiring.

“My cup is empty,” Roach began in an Instagram post, which was accompanied by an image of signed that read “RETIRED.”

“Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach continued. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

His announcement came just one day after he helped Hunter Schafer go viral, having styled her a feather brassiere. Among his celeb clientele are Hollywood heavy hitters like Kerry Washington, Megan Thee Stallion and his top client, Zendaya.

In addition, he served as a main judge on Cycle 23 of “America’s Next Top Model” and was a main judge on HBO Max’s ballroom competition series “Legendary,” alongside Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil and Keke Palmer.