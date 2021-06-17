Ziwe Comedy Series ‘Nigerian Princess’ in the Works at Amazon

Ziwe is developing a comedy series called “The Nigerian Princess” at Amazon Prime Video, TheWrap has learned.

Created and written by comedian Ziwe, the potential series is set to focus on Zoe, a twenty-something woman who is debilitated by student debt and “partners with a known grifter in a desperate bid to achieve the American Dream.” Per the description, “The two prep school grads make an unlikely alliance all while secretly plotting to scam each other.”

Ziwe will executive produce the show, should it be ordered to series at Amazon, alongside Will Graham and Hailey Wierengo of Field Trip, with Janelle Monae, Chuck Lightning, Mikael Moore, and Nate Wonder’s production company, Wondaland Pictures, also executive producing.

Ziwe, who first gained attention via her Instagram Live and YouTube series, “Baited,” and Crooked Media podcast “Hysteria,” premiered her variety series “Ziwe” on Showtime in May. Her previous credits include work on Showtime’s “Desus & Mero,” Paramount+’s (f.k.a. CBS All Access) “Tooning Out the News,” Apple TV+’s “Dickinson” and “The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET.

She is repped by UTA, GRLBND, and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.

Variety first reported news of Ziwe’s “The Nigerian Princess” project at Amazon.