The Showtime late-night variety series “Ziwe” returns for its second season to streaming and on-demand April 29, two days before its on-air debut Sunday, May 1 at 11 p.m., the cabler said Thursday.

Showtime also shared a first-look at the upcoming season, in which star and executive producer Ziwe conducts more of her signature, provocative interviews with stars including Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally and Deux Moi, some of whom are not going to say they’re sorry on the apology cam. Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps will also make special appearances this season.

New episodes drop every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night. The season’s first installment will include six episodes, with a second installment due later this year.

Ziwe previously wrote for Showtime’s “Desus & Mero,” “Our Cartoon President” and Apple’s “Dickinson,” and voiced Kamala Harris and other roles for “Our Cartoon President,” as well as “Tooning Out the News.” Ziwe also appears “Pop Show,” which she created and performs at Brooklyn’s Union Hall with original pop songs off her album Generation Ziwe.

Ziwe is produced by A24 for Showtime. Jamund Washington, Jo Firestone and Hunter Speese also serve as executive producers.