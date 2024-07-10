Zoë Kravitz in Talks to Join Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing’ With Austin Butler

Zoë Kravitz is in talks to join Austin Butler in Darren Aronofsky’s crime thriller “Caught Stealing” for Sony Pictures, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Based on the book by Charlie Huston, the script will be written by Huston with Protozoa producing.

“Caught Stealing” follows Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC.

“I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers,” Aronofsky previously said.

The director is the latest filmmaker to join the studio’s roster, which includes Sam Mendes, who is directing and producing a story about The Beatles with four theatrical feature films, Jason Reitman, currently directing ‘SNL 1975,’ Taika Waititi, currently filming “Klara and the Sun,” Danny Boyle, directing “28 Years Later,” and Kogonada, directing “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.”

Next up for Kravitz, her directorial debut “Blink Twice” will be released by Amazon MGM on Aug. 23.

Kravitz is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, attorney Bill Sobel at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel and The Oriel.

Deadline first reported the news.