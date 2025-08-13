Zoë Kravitz Tells the Harrowing Story of Almost Losing a Snake in Taylor Swift’s House | Video

Would you rather let a snake loose in the walls of Taylor Swift’s home, or destroy her bathroom to prevent exactly that? That’s not just a fun hypothetical, that’s the choice Zoë Kravitz actually had to make recently — and she went for the latter.

Stopping by “Late Night” on Tuesday evening in support of her new film “Caught Stealing,” which hits theaters on Aug. 29, the actress revealed that she evacuated to Swift’s house when the Los Angeles wildfires hit. Kravitz also brought her mom Lisa Bonet with her, and Bonet just so happens to have a pet snake.

According to Kravitz, she had to travel for work, so Bonet planned to stay a bit longer. As the actress packed her things, she offered a heads up to her mom.

Play video

“I was saying to my mom, ‘I want to be a good house guest. I like to leave places better than I found them. I don’t want her to even know we were here,’” Kravitz explained to Seth Meyers.

Of course, best laid plans…

Kravitz then recalled she got a call from her mom, who was still just a floor above her in the house, requesting she come upstairs to help with “a little bit of a pickle.” That pickle, it turned out, was that Bonet’s snake had found a hole in the wall in the corner of the bathroom and started to slither into it.

“But that’s a design flaw. That’s on Taylor,” Meyers joked. “You can’t have a snake hole in your house.”

Kravitz readily agreed, going on to explain that her mom had managed to grab hold of the snake’s tail end, but because snakes are pretty much pure muscle, she was struggling to keep it from getting away. So, Kravitz took hold as well.

“I call my assistant Caroline, she comes upstairs. She was like, ‘Dude, I don’t know how to help this situation,’” Kravitz recalled. “So, the house manager was there, he comes up. We’re like, ‘So the snake…’ and he’s like, ‘There’s a snake?!’ And I’m like, ‘By the way, there’s a snake.’”

“And so he gets a crowbar and starts having to, like, tear apart this banquette,” she continued. “We’re ripping up the tile. We’re scratching the walls.”

Eventually, they succeeded in getting the snake back, but at the expense of Taylor Swift’s bathroom. Kravitz vowed to pay for the damages, but requested that Swift not be notified until after it was entirely fixed. But once again, best laid plans…

“And I remember calling her and saying, you know, ‘Hey!’ Also very high voice,” Kravitz said. “‘I wanted to talk to you about something.’ And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

You can watch Kravitz’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.