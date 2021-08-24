Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Rita Moreno to Star in Animated Epic ‘Maya and the Three’

Zoe Saldaña will lead a voice cast for the upcoming animated fantasy epic coming to Netflix called “Maya and the Three.”

“Maya and the Three” is an animated series in nine chapters from the mind behind “El Tigre” and “The Book of Life,” Jorge R. Gutiérrez, and it’s a fantasy about a warrior princess that’s inspired by Mesoamerican and Caribbean culture, as well as the ancient mythologies of the Aztec, Maya and Inca.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the full cast for the animated series along with a teaser trailer. Alongside Saldaña as the title character, “Maya and the Three” has an impressive voice cast that also includes Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza and Rita Moreno.

Here’s the synopsis for “Maya and the Three.”

In a fantastical world where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her 15th birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya’s life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family’s secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

Gutiérrez is the director, creator and executive producer of the series. Tim Yoon is producing, and Silvia Olivas, Jeff Ranjo are co-executive producing. Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale and Candie Kelty Langdale are writers, and Ranjo is the series’ head of story.

Check out the first teaser trailer for “Maya and the Three” here.