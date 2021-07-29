‘Vivo’ Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda Is a Rain Forest ‘Honey Bear’ Delivering a Letter to Gloria Estefan (Video)

Lin-Manuel Miranda in the animated musical “Vivo” plays an adorable-looking kinkajou, or a “honey bear” native to the rain forest. And he’s been tasked with delivering a song and a love letter to a music superstar played by Gloria Estefan.

This first trailer for “Vivo” comes from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation, and the film features new songs from the “Hamilton” creator as the kinkajou also named Vivo as he travels across the world. He teams up with an energetic tween girl to help him get to Estefan’s character and deliver a song that will change the world and help reconnect two former partners.

“Vivo” also stars in its voice cast Zoe Saldaña, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Rooker, Nicole Byer and newcomer Ynairaly Simo as Vivo’s plucky young travel companion.

Kirk DeMicco (“The Croods”) directs “Vivo,” which is co-directed by Brandon Jeffords and written by “In the Heights” writer Quiara Alegria Hudes.

The film’s producers are Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong and Rich Moore (Zootopia), with visual consultation by Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins. Serving as the film’s composer and executive music producer is Tony and Grammy award-winner Alex Lacamoire (“The Greatest Showman”), and the film is executive produced by Miranda, Laurence Mark and Louis Koo Tin Lok.

“Vivo” will be released through Netflix on August 6. Check out the first trailer here and above.