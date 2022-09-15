The new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea, debuted its first trailer Thursday.

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke, the adaptation’s eight hour-long episodes will premiere on the streamer Oct. 21.

“In Italy we have a saying,” Mastrandrea’s voice glides over the opening sequence of Zoe Saldaña’s character studying abroad in Italy. “In dreams, as in love, all is possible.”

“From Scratch” centers on Amahle ‘Amy’ Wheeler (Saldaña) as she leaves her Texas hometown for college, and then the United States entirely for a semester studying abroad in Italy. Though she is planning to go to law school after undergrad, those plans change when she literally bumps into the handsome Sicilian chef, Lino (Mastrandrea).

In addition to Saldaña and Mastrandrea, the cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai and Roberta Rigano.

“I came here to experience art,” Saldaña’s Amy says. “To try things I may never get to again in my life.”

Lino asks Amy to let him cook for her at his restaurant. He expresses himself through food. This chance encounter very soon becomes love at first bite.

“I think we can be something great,” Lino tells Amy – and they become it.

The cross-cultural love story that unfolds does not come without its challenges, though, as Lino moves with Amy and struggles to adapt to America, wanting nothing more than to cook for people rather than wait tables at a restaurant.

Later on in the trailer as more time passes, Lino is shown heading through a cancer screening machine, followed by a montage of highlights of he and Amy’s marriage from their wedding day, their child, family supporting them in the wake of Lino’s illness and more.

“Love is Friendship; Heartache; Support; Family; Happiness; Pain; Beauty,” text reads in between the emotional sequences of Amy delivering the news to her family, her family supporting them and the couple laying in a hospital bed together.

Sisters Tembi and Attica Locke co-created the series. Executive producers include them, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson, Will Rowbotham and Saldaña. Reese’s Book Club selected Tembi Locke’s memoir as its monthly pick in May 2019.

“Italians love a good love story,” Saldaña says at the end of the trailer. “And ours is for the ages.”