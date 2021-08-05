‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Nears Deal for Movie Revival on Roku

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is nearing a comeback, though it may be a brief one.

The musical comedy, which was canceled earlier this year by NBC after two seasons, is closing in on a deal with Roku for a two-hour movie that would wrap up the show, an individual with knowledge of the talks told TheWrap. The project is being eyed for the holidays.

According to TV Line, which broke the news, if the movie performs well, a potential third season could be in the cards. It is not yet a done deal but is in advanced negotiations. The entire main cast is expected to return, though not all deals are done.

Reps for Roku and Lionsgate, which produces the show with Universal Television, declined to comment. Peacock decided against ordering a third season after it was canceled in May.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” stars Jane Levy as a software developer who discovers she has the ability to hear other people’s innermost thoughts via musical numbers. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen also star.

In addition to Winsberg, executive producers on the series include Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers, with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.