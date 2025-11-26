New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani called his Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump the most productive meeting possible that he could have had with his political counterpart.

“It honestly felt like the most productive meeting we could have had,” Mamdani told Adam Friedland during his Tuesday chat on the “The Adam Friedland Show.”

Mamdani detailed his visit and said the two discussed several topics, including the cost of groceries, childcare, rent prices and more.

“That feels like the best meeting you could have,” Mamdani shared.

Mamdani met up with Trump in the White House Oval Office on Nov. 21. The visit drew much discussion from media personalities, as Mamdani and Trump have continuously shared their disdain for the other.

In addition, Mamdani opened up about how he started to gain attention from Americans during his October 2024 campaign, which he partly credited Trump for. During the early months of his campaign, he started interviewing Trump voters about why they voted for him after Trump was elected.

“It just went back to cost of living and it went back to cheaper groceries, and that was a lot of our campaign,” Mamdani said of the responses.

Earlier in the conversation, Mamdani also detailed what it was like visiting Trump, sharing that he was welcomed with a tour of White House’s Oval Office and the Cabinet Room, among other areas.

“He showed me the portraits of all the presidents in the Cabinet Room,” Mamdani said. “The FDR (Franklin D. Roosevelt) was beautiful, and we talked about FDR for a little bit. And honestly, you don’t have the LaGuardia record if you don’t have FDR.”

He went on to say that while he was waiting for their official press meeting, he spotted an interesting piece of literature on one of the coffee tables.

“In front of me are all these different coffee table books, and one of them is ‘UFC at the White House,’” Mamdani explained, who said he was unaware of the president’s plan to bring UFC fights to the White House, but he indulged nonetheless. “I had no idea, but I was flipping through that.”

Mamdani said that he has no plans to attend the potential event.