Zohran Mamdani thanked New York City voters who made his mayoral victory possible and outlined in a social media video Wednesday the transition plan between now and Jan. 1 that will give City Hall a facelift and pave the way to make the Big Apple a more affordable place to live.

“Good morning, New York City. Thank you,” Mamdani said in a video posted on his official social media channels. “Last night, we made history, and today, we begin the work of making a new administration — welcome to the transition.”

He continued, saying that in his new position, he plans to live up to the campaign promises he made by building a City Hall that will ultimately make New York City more affordable and more “accountable to the people it serves.”

The mayor-elect said he’ll soon begin announcing the City Hall appointments who will help him accomplish the goals he has for the city. In the video’s caption was a link to transition2025.com, where he shared details about himself, his political agenda, an option to donate to the cause and members of his transition team Grace Bonilla, Lina Khan, Maria Torres-Springer, Melanie Hartzog and Elana Leopold.

He added in the video that his goal is to surround himself with politicians like deputy governors and commissioners who, like him, hope to “solve old problems with new solutions.”

In addition, Mamdani said he’ll be talking to and consulting with several local and national leaders who can help him improve the city along the way.

“Organizers on the front lines of the fight to improve our city, government veterans with proven track records, policy experts from around the country, and the world, and working people who know better than anyone what our neighborhoods deserve,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani emphasized his intent to be transparent during the transition, as well, noting that NYC residents “deserve a government they can trust.”

But before he closed out his video, the politician had one last request.

“Remember how I told you a few months ago to stop sending us money? You can start again,” he said. “This transition requires staff, research and an infrastructure that can meet this moment. And it will be made possible by the people who built and believe in this movement. So I hope you will make a donation at transition2025.com. Now let’s get to work.”

Mamdani, who is now the first Muslim and South Asian person to become the mayor of New York City, won the election with 50.4% of the votes, according to the New York Times.