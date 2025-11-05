Mamdani Says He ‘Toppled a Political Dynasty’ as He Defeats Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrated his win on Tuesday as a referendum on generational politics after he defeated Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Silwa to become the city’s first Democratic socialist mayor, saying he “toppled a political dynasty.”

“The future is in our hands,” Mamdani said in his victory speech from the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best — in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight, you have delivered a mandate for change.”

Mamdani won the mayoral race on Tuesday, part of a sweep of Democratic candidates and Democratic-backed ballot initiative wins throughout the country. Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger won the New Jersey and Virginia gubernatorial races, respectively, while the Democratic-backed Proposition 50, which redraws congressional districts in California, overwhelmingly passed.

Mamdani centered much of his opening speech on President Donald Trump while advocating for his agenda of accountability, referring to him as a “despot” whom the city would hold to account.

“If there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power,” Mamdani said. “This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one.”

