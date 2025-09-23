Zuza Beine, Social Media Star Who Documented Lifelong Cancer Battle, Dies at 14

Zuza Beine, a member of the content creation group GlowHouse, has died at the age of 14 after a lengthy battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Beine’s family confirmed the news with a poignant statement released to her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, where they shared that the young star died Monday morning.

“She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most,” the family wrote. “Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too.”

Beine, who documented her battle with the rare cancer at-length on Instagram and TikTok, had previously gone into remission five times over her decade-plus fight. She also received three bone marrow transplants throughout the course of her treatment.

“More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid,” her family continued. “But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully.”

Days before her death, Beine uploaded a video to Instagram and TikTok, where she reflected on the “everyday things” people took for granted. In the montage, Beine shared highlights from her life, including glimpses at her friendships, meals out and style.

However, she indicated she was struggling with her cancer battle last Thursday — when she shared that she had just undergone a two-day hospital stay to receive medication for her chronic pain.

“I’m living with pain constantly on a daily basis and that’s what my life looks like,” she said at the time. “It’s not always pretty and it’s not always cute because I’m real with you guys and this is what my life looks like.”

Her family asked that, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the widow of Beine’s late uncle, who had an “unexpected and tragic death,” per the family’s GoFundMe page.