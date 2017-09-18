Emmys 2017: Here’s What You Didn’t See on TV

The Emmys ceremony is a giant production, and TV viewers only get to see a glimpse of the whole shebang.
Here are some moments that weren’t featured on TV that we got to witness firsthand at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
1. Air conditioners… outside
This is the first year that the Red Carpet got air conditioning. After last year’s heat wave, stars and press were treated to much cooler temperatures this year than last year. (Interestingly, the show opened with a sketch in which Allison Janney worried about several problems, including global warming.)
What you don’t notice on the Red Carpet shows are all of the publicists that follow around the stars. They help place any super-long or complicated dress trains and arrange photographs and interviews along the carpet and keep things moving. They have to glam up too — only formal dress on the Red Carpet — but aren’t really shown on TV.
Streets throughout downtown LA are blocked off hours ahead of the show, and you need a special pass just to get within a block or two of the Microsoft Theater. Police and security guards are posted on just about every corner around the theater, and you can expect near-TSA levels of security to get in.
4. LA Live is transformed into a “Westworld” worthy maze
If you live in LA and have been to LA Live downtown, you can expect to feel like the Man in Black searching for the center of the “Westworld” maze come Emmys Day. Regular entrances and parking structures are blocked off to make a maze-like red carpet that gets everyone exactly where they’re supposed to go — and nowhere they aren’t supposed to be.
Spotted: Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things”) strolling into the Marriott before the show, where Sterling K. Brown (“This Is US”) was also seen chilling on his phone after hitting the Red Carpet.
6. Feed the press
Sorry to all the stars, who have to fast during the three-hour ceremony (as Stephen Colbert joked in his opening monologue, they’ve eaten nothing but “water and Crest White Strips”). Hardworking journalists in the press room are fed, however.
When asked by reporters backstage what makes the perfect “Voice” contestant, producer Audrey Morissey highlighted “a perfect voice, a perfect attitude [and] a great story helps.” She added, “But it’s really the attitude… and just to try their best week after week.”
8. Women won the night
Nearly every show or winner that visited the press room mentioned how this year of TV has been great for representing a vast spectrum of female characters on screen. Here’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ take on whether this female movement will continue: “God, I hope so. Let’s hope this is the beginning of something even better in our country and in the world. And I think the world would be a better place if women were in charge, frankly.”
13 Stars Who Imagined Violence Against Donald Trump, From Kathy Griffin to Anthony Bourdain (Photos)
Since the election, several celebrities have voiced their displeasure -- even anger -- with the Trump administration. Some have gone so far as to suggest violent measures. From Robert De Niro to Snoop Dogg, here are nine left-leaning noteworthy people who have fanned themes of violence toward Trump and the GOP.
Rosie O'Donnell
In July 2017, O'Donnell tweeted out a link to a game called "Push Trump Off A Cliff Again." This made many conservatives want to push her off a cliff, not POTUS.
In a TMZ video from 2015, this boxer-turned-actor directed his rage toward Trump, calling him a "big-mouthed bitch bully," saying he would "love 30 seconds in a room with the little bitch." Rourke has also expressed a desire to "give [Trump] a Louisville slugger."
In late February 2016, the host of Comedy Central's now-canceled "The Nightly Show" joked about then-candidate Donald Trump: “I don’t want to give him any more oxygen. That’s not a euphemism, by the way. I mean it literally. Somebody get me the pillow they used to kill [Supreme Court Justice Antonin] Scalia and I’ll do it — I’ll do it!"
George Lopez
During the Republican primaries in March 2016, the Mexican American comedian tweeted a cartoon image of former Mexican president Vincente Fox holding the decapitated head of Donald Trump aloft, with the caption "Make America Great Again."
Marilyn Manson
Shock-rocker Marilyn Manson had to take his turn in the Trump-bashing festivities. In a teaser video for his song, "Say10," released just after the 2016 election, a Trump-like figure wearing a suit and a red tie lies decapitated on a concrete floor, in a pool of his own blood.
Madonna
Madonna told a crowd of thousands at the Women's March on Washington in January that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." The singer's profanity-riddled jab at the Republican administration provoked the anger of many conservatives.
The actor is not afraid to express his disdain for the commander in chief. De Niro confirmed to ABC's "The View" in February 2017 that he would like to punch Trump in the face. He clarified earlier comments, saying "It wasn’t like I was gonna go find him and [really] punch him in the face, but he’s gotta hear it."
Snoop Dogg's music video for "Lavender," released in March 2017, (literally) paints POTUS as a clown and orchestrates his death. At the video's end, the "Gin and Juice" rapper points a gun at the harlequin Trump figure and shoots. But instead of a bullet, a red flag that reads "Bang!" fires out of the gun.
The comedian landed in hot water in May after photos surfaced of her holding a fake bloody, decapitated Trump head. Griffin was promptly dropped from her annual New Year's Eve gig by CNN. Toilet stool company Squatty Potty also pulled its ads featuring Griffin. Trump himself called the photos "sick" and tweeted that his youngest son, Barron, was "having a hard time" with the images. Griffin later apologized.
The nonprofit theater staged a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" in May-June 2017 that made conservative viewers want to revolt. In the production, a Trumplike figure playing the title role is stabbed to death by a band of angry Senators. The Public Theater subsequently lost sponsorships from Delta Airlines and Bank of America.
The musician's new video, released in June 2017, is simultaneously nostalgic and dystopian. In 1980s cartoon fashion, a giant Transformer-like Trump morphs into a swastika/dollar sign and wreaks havoc on a city before meeting a fiery, explosive demise.
During an appearance at the U.K.'s 2017 Glastonbury music and arts festival, the actor tore into the president -- "I think Trump needs help" -- and then made an ill-considered joke: “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp claimed his joke was misconstrued and eventually issued an apology.
Asked what he'd serve at a peace summit between President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, the celebrity chef told a TMZ video crew: "Hemlock."
Since the election, several celebrities have voiced their displeasure -- even anger -- with the Trump administration. Some have gone so far as to suggest violent measures. From Robert De Niro to Snoop Dogg, here are nine left-leaning noteworthy people who have fanned themes of violence toward Trump and the GOP.