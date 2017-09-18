The 2017 Emmys Awards ceremony wasted no time getting political during Sunday’s opening segment, as host Stephen Colbert and friends made political jokes within the very first minute — and Colbert quickly accused President Trump of treason.
Before his opening song, Colbert chatted with Anthony Anderson and Allison Janney, and she complained about the current state of the world.
The “Mom” actress mentioned global warming and fighting leaders, and joked that HBO was bringing back “the Confederacy,” a reference to the flap over HBO’s planned new drama series “Confederate.”
Also Read: Here's Why Everyone Is Wearing Blue Ribbons at the Emmys
Moments later, Colbert sang about the virtues of television, at one point delivering the line, “Even treason’s better on TV,” as an image flashed of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
The treason accusation came not even five minutes into the show, which promised to be the most political Emmys ever.
As Colbert continued his song, a chorus line of dancers dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaids Tale” — male and female — danced behind him.
Colbert also mock-chided voters for not giving Trump an Emmy for “The Apprentice.”
“I thought you guys loved morally compromised antiheroes,” he said.
He pointed out that Emmy voters handed out repeated awards to Bryan Cranston for playing drug kingpin Walter White on “Breaking Bad” — and said Trump was “Walter Whiter.”
The opening climaxed with former
White House spokesman Sean Spicer joking about the crowd size of the event — parodying his own comments about Trump’s inauguration crowd size.
Emmys 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)
Emmys 2017 red carpet arrivals
TV personality, Kristin Cavallari
Getty Images
"Feud" star Jackie Hoffman
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Rico Rodriguez
Getty Images
"The People v. O. J. Simpson" star Sterling K. Brown with wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe
Getty Images
"Dancing With the Stars" star Julianne Hough
Getty Images
"Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry
Getty Images
TV personality Billy Eichner
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Jeremy Maguire
Getty Images
"Veep" star Anna Chlumsky
Getty Images
"Black-ish" star Miles Brown
Getty Images
TV personality Giuliana Rancic
Getty Images
"13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn
Getty Images
"Stranger Things" cast Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin
Getty Images
"13 Reasons Why" actress Ajiona Alexus
Getty Images
"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson with his wife Alvina Stewart
Getty Images
"This is Us" star Chris Sullivan
Getty Images
"Power" star Anika Noni Rose
Getty Images
"Silicon Valley" star Amanda Crew
Getty Images
"Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Nolan Gould
Getty Images
"Better Call Saul" star Jonathan Banks
Getty Images
TV personality Padma Lakshmi
Getty Images
"New Girl" Lamorne Morris
Getty Images
"Westworld" star Tessa Thompson
Getty Images
"Stranger Things" star Milly Bobby Brown
Getty Images
"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka
Getty Images
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin
Getty Images
"Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara
Getty Images
Academy Award winning actress, Jane Fonda
Getty Images
"Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi
Getty Images
"House of Cards" star Joel Kinnaman
Getty Images
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom
Getty Images
"Handmaids Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski
Getty Images
Tony Award winning star Judith Light
Getty Images
TV personality James Corden
Getty Images
"Silicon Valley" star Kumail Nanjiani
Getty Images
"Orange is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba
Getty Images
"The Sinner" star Jessica Biel
Getty Images
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Tituss Burgess
Getty Images
"American Crime" star Regina King
Getty Images
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper
Getty Images
"Orange Is the New Black" star Madeline Brewer
Getty Images
"Mother!" star Michelle Pfeiffer
Getty Images
Getty Images
TV personality Heidi Klum
Getty Images
"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross
Getty Images
"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter
Getty Images
"Transparent" star Kathryn Hahn
Getty Images
"Westworld" star Angela Sarafyan
Getty Images
TV personality Seth Meyers
Getty Images
"The Crown" star Claire Foy
Getty Images
"How to Get Away With Murder" star Viola Davis with husband Julius Tennon
Getty Images
"Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez
Getty Images
Getty Images
"The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss
Getty Images
"Shameless" star Emmy Rossum
Getty Images
"The Mayor" star Lea Michelle
Getty Images
"Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright
Getty Images
"Stranger Things" star Shannon Purser
Getty Images
"Big Little Lies" star Nicole Kidman
Getty Images
"Big Little Lies" star Zoe Kravitz
Getty Images
"Big Little Lies" star Reese Witherspoon
"Big Little Lies" star Laura Dern
Getty Images
"Stranger Things" stars Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
Getty Images
"Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley
Getty Images
"The Night Of" star Riz Ahmed
Getty Images
"Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones
Getty Images
"Parks and Recreation" star Rashida Jones
Getty Images
"The Boss Baby" star Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin
Getty Images
"American Horror Story" star Matt Bomer
Getty Images
"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing
Getty Images
"NCIS: Los Angeles" star LL Cool J
Getty Images
"Westworld" star Thandie Newton
Getty Images
"Baskets" star Zach Galifianakis
Getty Images
"Handmaid's Tale" star Samira Wiley
Getty Images
"Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra
Getty Images
"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Getty Images
"Feud" stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon
Getty Images
Getty Images
"Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood
Getty Images
"American Horror Story" star Sarah Paulson
Getty Images
"Master of None" star Aziz Ansari
Getty Images
"Black Mirror" star Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Getty Images
"Stranger Things" actor David Harbour
Getty Images
"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz
Getty Images
Previous Slide
Next Slide
See what your favorite TV stars are wearing as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Emmys 2017 red carpet arrivals