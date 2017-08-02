‘Miami Vice’ NBC Reboot in Works From Vin Diesel

NBC is getting ready to roll up the pastel blazer sleeves, as the network is developing a “Miami Vice” reboot with Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan‘s production companies.
Peter Macmanus (Spike’s “The Mist”) is writing the script, and executive producers have not been solidified.
Universal Television, Diesel’s One Race Television and Chris Morgan Productions are behind the project. Morgan has worked as a screenwriter on the “Fast and Furious” franchise that helped launch Vin Diesel to stardom.
The original NBC series, which starred Don Johnson (Sonny Crockett) and Philip Michael Thomas (Rico Tubbs), signed off in 1989 after five sunglasses-filled seasons.
Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in the 2006 Michael Mann-directed film adaptation.
83 of the 'Fast and Furious' #Family's Cars through 'Fate' Ranked, Worst to Best (Photos)
So, over the course of eight movies, the "Fast and Furious" family has driven a whole lot of cars. This list isn't quite exhaustive -- but it is 83 of the most prominent of the family cars we've seen them vroom vroom around in. Read on to live your life one quarter mile at a time.
83. Ford F-150 SVT Lightning ("The Fast and the Furious") A pickup truck, Brian? No.
76-82. Cars they tried to take down Shaw in London with ("Fast & Furious 6") Pictured is Brian's car getting flipped by Vegh's flipcar, which is about as good as anybody did in their first encounter with Owen Shaw's crew (aside from Dom who split off to chase Letty). Not an inspiring collection of vehicles here.
75. 1995 Volkswagen Jetta A3 ("The Fast and the Furious") One of what we'd call the "bad luck cars" of the franchise because Johnny Tran murdered Jesse over it.
74. 1997 Mazda RX-7 ("Tokyo Drift") This thing is cool as hell...but it's also the car Han died in. So we have seriously mixed feelings about it.
73. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner ("Fast & Furious") This car was bad luck for Letty, who "died" after using it to run drugs for Braga. So no bueno.
71-72. 2016 Dodge Challengers ("The Fate of the Furious") Neither Letty nor Dom should ever drive a Challenger again after they were riding in twins during the mission in which Dom betrayed the family.
66-70. The cars they took to chase down Dom in New York ("The Fate of the Furious") Dom taught everybody an important lesson about how to do car stuff, wrecking every single one of his family's cars after they tried to trap him with harpoons
65. 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII ("2 Fast 2 Furious") Among all the bright yellow cars of the series, this one is the worst. And also the best. But it's a bad car in any other context also because yellow is a bad color.
64. 1993 Mazda RX-7 ("The Fast and the Furious") Dom may primarily be known for his love of American muscle (*snort*) but the first car we saw him race in was this Mazda for some reason. Sure, the Lore of Dom hadn't been established by that point but it's still irritating.
63. 1997 Nissan 240SX ("The Fast and the Furious") Like with Dom's Mazda, not super into this brief period where Letty drove a Japanese import.
62. 2013 Chrysler Town & Country ("Furious 7") This is Brian's future, now that he's a family man -- driving a dang minivan. We miss Paul and wish Brian hadn't been relegated to such a fate.
61. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS ("The Fast and the Furious," "Fast & Furious") Dom destroys a lot of his own cars in these movies, but it's rarely intentional. This Chevelle, however, suffered the ignominious fate of being sacrificed (read: blown up) by Dom while parked. No #family cars should have to go through that.
60. Porsche 996 GT3 RS ("Fast Five") Never trust a cotton candy-colored car.
59. 1993 Honda Civic EJ1 ("The Fast and the Furious") There's something really mundane and boring about the cars the #family uses to hijack big rigs, not just in comparison with the cars from later movies but even next to the other cars in the original film. Which is sort of intentional, but I don't care.
58. 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX STi GH ("Furious 7") Less distinguished than its older counterpart that Brian used to smuggle Braga back into the U.S. from Mexico. This Impreza is notable for skydiving out of a plane, but otherwise doesn't get any glory moments because Brian lets it crash when he jumps onto tony Jaa's bus in Azerbaijan.
57. Navistar MXT ("Fast & Furious 6") Functional, sure, but the MXT didn't get to have nearly as much fun as the LAPV Hobbs drove in "Fast Five."
56. 2012 Nissan GT-R R35 ("Furious 7") Not an extremely memorable car, mostly because it's only used in the dark and gets blown up before seeing much action. But its sacrifice did lead to a delightful fistfight between Brian and Tony Jaa, so maybe it deserves more credit than I'm giving it.
55. 1991 Dodge Stealth (in between movies) Let us never forget the car Brian drove cross country and picked up women in between the first two movies.
53-54. Two 2012 Dodge Charger SRT-8s ("Fast & Furious 6") These are a split, because Gisele died falling off of one of these but the other kept Dom safe when he for some reason drove it through the nose of a huge jet.
52. "Ice Ram" ("The Fate of the Furious") Hobbs, of course, drives around on the ice in what appears to be some kind of garbage truck. Takes a rocket better than you'd probably expect, at least.
51. 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse ("The Fast and the Furious") Just like Brian never had Dom when they raced for the first time, he also never had this car. It was useful in Brian's attempt to earn Dom's trust by helping the pair escape from the cops after the race, though it was blown up by Johnny Tran and his cousin Lance in the snakeskin pants not long after.
50. 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo ("2 Fast") Maybe not the most stylish vehicle Roman got to drive, but definitely not anonymous. A good car to be the first car we see him behind the wheel of in the entire franchise.
49. 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S ("Tokyo Drift") As Twinkie tells us, this is the Mona Lisa of the drift world. But it's not quite good enough to prevent Sean from trashing it in his first attempt at drifting. But, hey, it did show Han what kind of person Sean is and its destruction is the reason they became #family. So there's that.
48. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ("Furious 7") Roman may have been too cowardly to skydive out of the plane in this car, but it held up well once he hit the ground. It apparently (offscreen) did a great job handling going off road before saving Dom in a well-timed entrance to the fray in Azerbaijan.
46-47. Jack's model Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline ("Fast & Furious 6") Unless the franchise goes for another 20 years, we'll probably never know which one Jack picked.
45. 1970 Plymouth Barracuda ("Furious 7") The 'Cuda is a fine vehicle that Letty uses to easily whoop some other poor racer's butt -- but it couldn't cure her amnesia so whatever.
44. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner ("Furious 7") Dom's game of chicken with Deckard Shaw didn't go well -- because neither of them actually chickened -- but somehow that full speed head on collision didn't injure him. A testament to miraculous engineering I guess.
43. 2011 Lexus LFA ("Fast Five") You know it's a quality car if you can drive it real fast on the autobahn while Gal Gadot sits in your lap making out with you.
39-42. four 2011 Dodge Charger PPVs ("Fast Five") Being the only invisible cars in this increasingly implausible franchise is worthy of immense respect.
38. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback ("Tokyo Drift") This baby was a labor of love -- even Sean's mean dad pitched in a bit so he'd have a car to use in the climactic race against DK.
37. 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 ("Fast & Furious") A car that was good enough for Brian to beat Dom in a street race if Dom hadn't been a dirty cheater right at the end.
36. 2003 Acura NSX ("Fast & Furious," "Fast Five") Mia vroom vrooms around in this beautiful thing as she and Brian bust Dom out of the prison bus. It's really a shame we didn't get to see more of it.
35. 2004 Mazda RX-8 ("Tokyo Drift") It's an absolute tragedy that we never got to see Neela's slick-as-hell RX-8 in a race.
34. 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GTS ("2 Fast 2 Furious") Of all the cars that characters have joked about being toys in this series, this one is definitely the most gloriously toy-like.
33. Gurkha LAPV ("Fast Five") I'm not usually all about Hobbs' hulking monster trucks, but pretty much all this thing did in "Fast Five" was smash bad guys cars and that was pretty good.
32. 1987 Buick Grand National ("Fast & Furious") There's much to admire in an old Buick that can dodge a flaming gas tanker that deftly.
31. 1973 Chevrolet Camaro RS-Z28 F-Bomb ("Fast & Furious") Dom loves to turn bad things into good things -- such as when he stole this evil henchman's car and used it to kill the guy who "killed" Letty.
30. 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T ("2 Fast") It may play second fiddle to the Camaro Brian ramped onto the yacht at the end of the movie, but it did give us another delightful "2 Fast" moment when Roman yelled "It's Barstow, baby!" before ramming an SUV to save Brian.
29. 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX ("Tokyo Drift") Han very generously gifted this baby to Sean even after Sean demolished the Mona Lisa with his bad driving. Which makes itas #family as these cars get.
28. 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback "(Fast & Furious 6") Its best feature is probably the random tow cable in the backseat that Roman ingeniously used to wreck Owen Shaw's tank. It also did well to not get crushed by said tank when the tank rammed it. Quality.
27. 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Stingray ("Fast Five") Dom only got to drive this baby for a few seconds before taking it straight off a cliff into a lake, but oh what a glorious few seconds that was.
26. 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 ("2 Fast 2 Furious") Major points to Brian's Skyline for ramping over the other guy's car while they were both ramping over the drawbridge in the street race at the beginning of "2 Fast."
25. 1961 Chevrolet Impala ("The Fate of the Furious") Dom uses this classic to teach his cousin and a bad loan shark an important lesson about family. That's an important purpose, if not an action-packed one.
23-24. 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Edition ("Fast Five") The triumphant end montage of "Fast Five" is a total blast, but the peak is probably when we discover that both Tej and Roman bought the same model ultra-rare sports car. Bros in life and bros in being the only people to own a Koenigsegg CCXR Edition in the Western Hemisphere.
22. Dodge Ice Charger ("The Fate of the Furious") I guess this is just a regular Charger fitted with stuff to make it drive good on ice? Regardless, Dom ramps off a submarine in it so it's great by default since I'm pretty sure that's a stunt completely unique to this car. Yes it really happened, these movies are real.
21. Offroad 1970 Dodge Charger R/T (Furious 7) Of all the cars Dom has totaled over the course of this franchise, this one -- in which he drove off the side of the mountain apparently just for fun -- received probably the best death.
20. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner ("Tokyo Drift") We never got to see him actually race it, but this is one of our favorites among Dom's fleet for being where he sat when he delivered the best double entendre of the franchise, telling Sean that Han was definitely into American muscle "when he was rolling with me."
18-19. 2010 Dodge Charger SRT-8 ("Fast Five") Hard to complain about a pair of sedans that managed to dragged a giant safe full of money all over Rio during a high speed chase.
17. 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX STi GH ("Fast & Furious") Brian jokingly complains about Dom blowing up his car earlier in the movie, and in one of Dom's pithiest moments he casually punches out the window of this Subaru as they walk by it in an impound yard and tells Brian to take it. Wonderful. And then he kidnaps a cartel boss with it.
16. Local Motors Rally Fighter ("The Fate of the Furious") Most of the cars the #family drives in the big ice chase are wacky in some way, but not Letty's extremely practical and badass rally car. Which not coincidentally ended up being the most drama free of all the cars involved in that sequence while also being the coolest looking of the lot.
15. Jensen Interceptor ("Fast & Furious 6") The car nerds love to complain about Letty's Interceptor being fake, but it's legit one of the coolest cars in the franchise regardless.
14. Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 ("The Fate of the Furious") Perhaps the greatest comic relief car we've seen in this series.
13. 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona ("Fast & Furious 6") Alas, Letty's Interceptor is not as cool as Dom's Charger Daytona, and it's probably not a coincidence that Dom beat her when they raced the two cars in London.
12. 1972 Plymouth Road Runner ("The Fate of the Furious") The Road Runner seems to very casually have become Dom's second favorite model car, and he used this one to absolutely embarrass everyone he knows on the streets of New York in a vintage Torretto Driving Clinic.
11. Howe & Howe Technologies Ripsaw ("The Fate of the Furious") We got a tank!
10. 1994 Toyota Supra Mark IV ("The Fast and the Furious") Sort of symbolic of the themes of the series, being a wreck fetched from a dumpster that the #family rebuilt into a ten-second car.
9. 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo I'm a big fan of Sean's initial "Tokyo Drift" car mostly because it reminds me of my first car. But it's also good because he used it to humiliate rich kids, and there can be no nobler purpose than that.
8. 2005 Volkswagen Touran ("Tokyo Drift") It's the Hulk car. What else do I need to say here?
7. 1968 Dodge Charger R/T ("Furious 7") Only gets one scene, but it's a real important one: Vin Diesel is driving it when he sees Paul Walker ride off into the sunset. So, yeah, this car makes me cry.
6. 1995 Toyota Supra MK IV ("Furious 7") This one, meanwhile, is what Paul Walker actually rode off into the sunset in, so it makes me cry extra.
5. Chevrolet Fleetline ("The Fate of the Furious") Is the star of the single greatest street race of all eight movies. It died at the end, yeah, but it shined oh so brightly before its death.
4, 1970 Dodge Charger R/T ("The Fast and the Furious," "Fast & Furious") The one and only original Toretto family Charger that Dom inherited from his dad. Dom wrecked it, then Letty rebuilt it, then Dom promptly drove it into a big box of explosives in the drug tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border. What an exciting life this guy led.
3. Other 1970 Dodge Charger R/T ("Fast & Furious," "Fast Five," "Furious 7") Two scenes after Dom's old Charger blew up in "Fast & Furious," Brian was behind the wheel of a different, identical Charger that he used to crash the prison bus Dom was being transported in. This one was harder to kill, only going down when a parking garage fell on it.
2. 1969 Yenko Camaro SYC ("2 Fast") This Camaro Brian and Roman swiped from Fonzi in a street race is the king of cars, because despite the seemingly incessant one-upping of itself the "Fast and Furious" movies have never quite topped the oomph of the time Brian ramped this thing onto Carter Verone's yacht.
1. Lykan HyperSport ("Furious 7") Hard to top the car that Dom flew between Abu Dhabi skyscrapers.
