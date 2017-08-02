‘Miami Vice’ NBC Reboot in Works From Vin Diesel

Peter Macmanus is onboard to write the script inspired by ’80s hit show

| August 2, 2017 @ 11:53 AM
vin diesel fast 8

Getty Images

NBC is getting ready to roll up the pastel blazer sleeves, as the network is developing a “Miami Vice” reboot with Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan‘s production companies.

Peter Macmanus (Spike’s “The Mist”) is writing the script, and executive producers have not been solidified.

Universal Television, Diesel’s One Race Television and Chris Morgan Productions are behind the project. Morgan has worked as a screenwriter on the “Fast and Furious” franchise that helped launch Vin Diesel to stardom. 

The original NBC series, which starred Don Johnson (Sonny Crockett) and Philip Michael Thomas (Rico Tubbs), signed off in 1989 after five sunglasses-filled seasons.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in the 2006 Michael Mann-directed film adaptation.

