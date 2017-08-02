‘Miami Vice’ NBC Reboot in Works From Vin Diesel

NBC is getting ready to roll up the pastel blazer sleeves, as the network is developing a “Miami Vice” reboot with Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan‘s production companies.

Peter Macmanus (Spike’s “The Mist”) is writing the script, and executive producers have not been solidified.

Universal Television, Diesel’s One Race Television and Chris Morgan Productions are behind the project. Morgan has worked as a screenwriter on the “Fast and Furious” franchise that helped launch Vin Diesel to stardom.

Also Read: 30 'Fast and Furious' Franchise Facts You Might Not Know (Photos)

The original NBC series, which starred Don Johnson (Sonny Crockett) and Philip Michael Thomas (Rico Tubbs), signed off in 1989 after five sunglasses-filled seasons.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in the 2006 Michael Mann-directed film adaptation.