The Rock Is Already Leading Trump in the 2020 Presidential Race

It smells like The Rock is cooking up an election victory, should he go ahead and throw his hat into the ring in the 2020 presidential race.

According to Public Policy Polling, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would lead the current chief executive in a potential match-up in 2020.

Public Policy Polling released a report Tuesday stating that Johnson would lead Trump 42/37 in a prospective race, given current data.

According to the report, Johnson is viewed favorably by 36 percent of voters, while only 13 percent view him negatively.

There is a big question mark mixed in with the numbers, however, as 50 percent of voters have no opinion of the “Baywatch” star (though, frankly, we don’t know how that’s possible).

Among Democrats, Johnson is viewed favorably by 38 percent, while 31 percent of Republicans view him favorably. The unfavorable ratings are 15 and 17 percent, respectively.

Public Policy Polling added that Johnson would win over 15 percent of the voters who cast their ballots for Trump in last year’s race. Johnson, who has hinted at presidential ambitions in the past, once again toyed with the idea in a GQ interview published earlier this month.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson told GQ, addressing a Washington Post op-ed that suggested he would have been a viable candidate last year. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'”

He added, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

As an added bonus, thanks to Johnson’s pro-wrestling background, he’d already be used to the over-the-top bluster and theatricality running rampant in Washington.