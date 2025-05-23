10 Takeaways From Tech’s Biggest News Week of the Year

A month’s worth of tech news dropped in four days this week. Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic held developer conferences filled with new models and product releases. OpenAI acquired Jony Ive’s IO device startup. And Apple’s plan to release smart glasses in 2026 became public.

I spent the week in Silicon Valley, attending Google and Anthropic’s events, and the place was buzzing. We still don’t know where exactly this wave of AI technology will lead, but the announcements and releases betrayed no signs of slowing.

Throughout the week, I took notes on the biggest developments, and today I’m sharing the ten things I found most interesting.