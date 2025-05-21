OpenAI Teams With iPhone Designer Jony Ive in $6.5 Billion Deal to Create AI Devices

OpenAI has entered into an agreement to acquire former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive’s AI devices startup io in a deal valued at nearly $6.5 billion.

The purchase – which is the largest in OpenAI’s history – comes after it agreed to buy AI-assisted coding tool Windsurf for $3 billion and analytics database company Rockset for an undisclosed amount in 2024.

Per a blog post, Ive and his “creative collective” LoveFrom will assume “deep design and creative responsibilities” across OpenAI and io.

The deal comes after Ive and Altman first began quietly collaborating two years ago and will allow io work more intimately with the OpenAI’s research, engineering and product teams in San Francisco.

“It became clear that our ambitions to develop, engineer and manufacture a new family of products demanded an entirely new company. And so, one year ago, Jony founded io with Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey and Tang Tan,” the pair said. “We gathered together the best hardware and software engineers, the best technologists, physicists, scientists, researchers and experts in product development and manufacturing. Many of us have worked closely for decades.”

More to come…