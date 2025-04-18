Why AI Is the New Social Media

Mark Zuckerberg spent the week on the witness stand conceding an awkward truth: Meta is “more of a broad discovery and entertainment space” these days, he said, with only 17% of Facebook and 7% of Instagram time spent with friends’ posts. In other words, the feeds that once let our social circles guide us through the web are fading.

Generative AI, weird as it might sound, is starting to fill the void. Apps like ChatGPT and Claude don’t wait for your friends to share links, they instead compile the internet for you on request, summarize it in seconds, and chat with you about it like a confidant.