‘100 Foot Wave,’ ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Among First Winners of 2022 Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America has announced four winners in categories of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards. The sports, children’s program, short-form program and innovation awards were handed out at a ceremony at Bryant Park Grill Garden in New York City, the first event in a week that will culminate with the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The first season of “100 Foot Wave” won the award for Outstanding Sports Program, the special “Muppets Haunted Mansion” won in the Outstanding Children’s Program category and the fourth season of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” won in the Outstanding Short Form Program category.

In addition, the producers of “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” were presented with the PGA Innovation Award, which goes to work in VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media.

Winners in the other PGA Award categories will be announced on Saturday, March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.