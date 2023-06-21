1883, Tim McGraw as James of the Paramount+ original series 1883. ViacomCBS Paramount

‘1883’ Draws 3.8 Million Viewers in Paramount Network Premiere

by | June 21, 2023 @ 7:07 AM

Taylor Sheridan’s ”Yellowstone“ prequel was the biggest scripted series bow on cable news in three years

“Yellowstone” prequel “1883” drew in a total of 3.8 million linear viewers in its two-episode premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday night, becoming the biggest scripted series to premiere on cable since 2020.

The fresh viewership numbers come after the limited series first premiered in December 2021 on Paramount+. At the time, the premiere of “1883” was simulcast on the Paramount Network where 4.9 million linear viewers tuned in, making it the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

