‘1883’ Draws 3.8 Million Viewers in Paramount Network Premiere

Taylor Sheridan’s ”Yellowstone“ prequel was the biggest scripted series bow on cable news in three years

The fresh viewership numbers come after the limited series first premiered in December 2021 on Paramount+. At the time, the premiere of “1883” was simulcast on the Paramount Network where 4.9 million linear viewers tuned in , making it the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015.

“Yellowstone” prequel “1883” drew in a total of 3.8 million linear viewers in its two-episode premiere on Paramount Network on Sunday night, becoming the biggest scripted series to premiere on cable since 2020.

The full season of “1883” will continue to air weekly on Paramount Network over the summer. The special broadcast includes extended featurettes at the end of each episode.

“1883” follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

The series, which is created by Taylor Sheridan, stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thronton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert. “1883” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

Though “1883” is a limited series, it does have its own sequels. Paramount originally announced that it planned to give the prequel series additional episodes and that it was moving forward with the sequel series “1923.” Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the drama follows the Dutton family as they survive a long list of hardships from Prohibition and droughts to the early stages of the Great Depression. That series premiered in December of 2022 and was given a second season in February.

Sheridan’s upcoming “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” will also be an “1883” spinoff. Starring David Oyelowo, Season 1 of the anthology series will tell the story of the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, a man who allegedly made over 3,000 arrests yet was never wounded.