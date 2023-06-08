Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Gets July Premiere Date and First Teaser (Video)

Another Taylor Sheridan series has gotten a release date. Paramount+’s “Special Ops: Lioness” is set to premiere globally on Sunday, July 23. The streamer also released its first teaser for the series.

The espionage thriller is inspired by a real U.S. military program and features a star-studded cast. Zoe Saldaña stars as series lead, Joe. She’s joined by Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Per the show’s synopsis, “Lioness” follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

This marks Sheridan’s latest series for Paramount after becoming something of a golden boy after the explosive success “Yellowstone,” which he created, wrote and directed. He’s been busy on a slew of “Yellowstone” spinoffs for Paramount+ including “1883,” “1923” and the upcoming “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” He also created the Jeremy Renner-starring series “Mayor of Kingstown” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King,” both of which stream on Paramount+.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat. The series was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.