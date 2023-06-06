“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” has added Dale Dickey, Mo Brings Plenty, Tosin Morohunfola and Margot Bingham in recurring roles. The upcoming anthology series comes from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and will be a Paramount+ original.

Dickey, a character actress best known for her roles in “Hell or High Water” and “My Name Is Earl,” will star as Widow Dolliver, an old woman a press release for the series describes as someone “who has seen it all, and who does not waste time suffering fools.” Brings Plenty (“Yellowstone”) will portray one of Bass Reeves’ friends, a Choctaw Native American by the name of Minco Dodge. Morohunfola (“Run the World,” “The Chi”) will play a former Union solider-turned-prisoner known as Jackson “Jackrabbit” Cole. Finally, Bingham (“Boardwalk Empire,” “The Walking Dead”) will play Sara Jumper, “a black Seminole Native American whom Bass will owe a debt of gratitude toward.”

These four recurring actors will join series lead and executive producer David Oyelowo as well as series regulars Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper and Demi Singleton. Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley are also set to appear in recurring roles with Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund to guest star.

Each season of the anthology series will follow another iconic lawmen in history. But for now the series is starting with Bass Reeves. A figure from the post-Reconstruction era, Reeves worked as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory. During his 32 years on the job, he was responsible for more than 3,000 arrests without ever being wounded. He also reportedly shot and killed 14 outlaws, all in self-defense.

The first season of “Lawmen” is currently being filmed in Texas. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon. “Lawmen” is created by Chad Feehan, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. In addition to Sheridan, Feehan and Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin all serve as executive producers.