‘1899’ Creators to Tackle ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ for Netflix, Re-Up Deal With Streamer

“Dark” and “1899” creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese will take on a comic book adaption of the mystery drama “Something Is Killing The Children” for Netflix, TheWrap has confirmed.

Just five years after signing their first ever deal with Netflix, Friese and Odar have re-upped their overall deal with the streamer. The latest to come from the German creatives for Netflix was their mystery drama “1899,” starring Emily Beecham, Adreas Pieschmann and Mathilde Olivier, which was canceled after one season — much to the chagrin of fans.

Moving forward with the streamer, the two are now attached to develop an adaptation of the comic book “Something Is Killing The Children,” TheWrap has learned. Friese and Odar will work alongside Boom! Studios!, which also has a deal with Netflix. The book was published by Boom! Studios! and co-created by James Tynion.

“The Haunting of Hill House” creator Mike Flanagan and Intrepid Pictures — which were previously tied to the project — shared with TheWrap last fall that they would no longer be moving forward with the series due to Netflix wanting to go in a “different direction with that property.”

“Something Is Killing The Children” will follow a monster-fighting young woman who slays creatures that eating children in a small town.

The synopsis reads as follows: “When the children of Archer’s Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters.“

Set to executive producer the adaptation will be Boom! Studios! Stephen Christy and Ross Richie, with co-creators Tynion and Dell’Edera serving as co-executive producers.