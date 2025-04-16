‘1923’ Finale Secures 14 Million Global Viewers

“1923” set records for Paramount+ right until the end. The Season 2 finale became the most-watched episode in the history of the drama, securing 14 million global viewers. And with that, “1923” has officially joined the ranks of “Landman” and “Tulsa King” to become one of Paramount+’s top three global series of all time. It should be noted that all three of these record-breaking series come from super producer Taylor Sheridan.

Viewership for the Season 2 finale was up 41% compared to Season 1’s finale, which saw 10 million global viewers. As for the season overall, the average viewership was up 46% compared to Season 1. These numbers are based on internal streaming data from Paramount+. “1923” was also a hit on social media with Season 2 delivering 163 million views. That’s am eight-time increase compared to Season 1’s 21 million views.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, “1923” is a prequel to “Yellowstone” from Sheridan. When the Dutton legacy is under threat, the youngest son Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) has to return home after World War I. At the same time, the upper-class Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer, the man she loves. In addition to Sklenar and Schlaepfer, “1923” stars acclaimed and award-winning actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, as well as Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.

Sheridan serves as an executive producer for “1923” alongside David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Ben Richardson, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox.

“1923” is the second “Yellowstone” prequel released by Paramount+ after the one-season “1883.” There are currently five more series set to premiere in the “Yellowstone” universe, including an untitled Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler series as well as an untitled Kayce Dutton series.