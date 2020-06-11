Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)

Stars and creators of the season’s biggest shows pose for StudioWrap

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap | June 11, 2020
Emmy gallery split
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Jennifer Connelly
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"
Issa Rae
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Bradley Whitford
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Aidy Bryant
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Aidy Bryant, "SNL" and "Shrill"
Rob McElhenney
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and creator Rob McElhenney, "Mythic Quest" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
Billy Porter
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Eric Goode
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Rebecca Chaiklin
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Lauren Schmidt Hissrich
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, "The Witcher"
Dan Levy
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Ed Guiney
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Producer Ed Guiney, "Normal People"
