Emmy Contenders 2020, From Issa Rae to Jennifer Connelly (Exclusive Photos)

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Jennifer Connelly, "Snowpiercer"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Aidy Bryant, "SNL" and "Shrill"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and creator Rob McElhenney, "Mythic Quest" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, "The Witcher"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Producer Ed Guiney, "Normal People"