2020 Emmy Nominee Portraits, From Issa Rae to Jeremy Strong (Exclusive Photos)

Billy Porter, Linda Cardellini, Dan Levy and more sit down for interviews and photo sessions with TheWrap

| August 19, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
Emmy Nominees split
Meet some of 2020's Emmy nominees
Issa Rae "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress and series co-creator Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Dan Levy
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor and showrunner Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
D'Arcy Carden
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
Billy Porter
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Billy Porter, "Pose"
Linda Cardellini
Photographed by Steven Rodriguez
Actress Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
Jeremy Strong
Photographed by Christian Friis for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Shira Haas, 'Unorthodox'
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actress Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
Jeremy Pope
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
Bradley Whitford
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Actor Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Thede
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Executive Producer Robin Thede, "A Black Lady Sketch Show"
Eric Goode
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Eric Goode, "Tiger King"
Rebecca Chaiklin
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Director Rebecca Chaiklin, "Tiger King"
Prentice Penny "Insecure"
Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap
Executive Producer Prentice Penny, "Insecure"
