‘American Fiction,’ ‘Past Lives’ and ‘May December’ Lead 2024 Independent Spirit Award Nominations

“The Last of Us,” “I’m a Virgo” and “Beef” scored big in the TV categories

Steve Pond
and
Jason Clark

Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” and Todd Haynes’ “May December” led all films in nominations for the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning by Natalie Morales and Joel Kim Booster.

Those three films received five nominations each, including Best Feature. Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” and Ira Sachs’ “Passages” received four nominations, though former film was left out of the Best Feature and Best Director categories.

In the Best Feature category, the nominees were “American Fiction,” “May December,” “Passages,” “Past Lives,” Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” and Minhal Baig’s “We Grown Now.”

The nominations were made by a group of different nominating committees assembled by Film Independent.

To be eligible for the Spirit Awards, a film must have a total budget of less than $30 million and must have been exhibited commercially or shown in one of seven film festivals. Documentaries and international films can only qualify in those categories.

Unlike the Gotham Awards, which eliminated its budget cap this year, the Spirit Awards rules mean that films like “Maestro,” “Rustin” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are ineligible for consideration.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in "Past Lives"
Overall, this year’s nominations tended toward the mainstream side of independent film, with “American Fiction,” “Past Lives” and “May December” all considered strong players in the race for Academy Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and guild awards.

Smaller indies were for the most part restricted to categories like Best First Feature, which nominated “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint,” “Earth Mama,” “A Thousand and One” and “Upon Entry,” but not “American Fiction” and “Past Lives,” both of which are debut features.

The gender-neutral acting categories included mainstream performers like Jessica Chastain (“Memory”), Natalie Portman (“May December”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Anne Hathaway (“Eileen”) as well as Greta Lee and Teo Yoo from “Past Lives,” Teyana Taylor from “A Thousand and One,” Andrew Scott from “All of Us Strangers” and Catalina Saavedra for “Rotting in the Sun.”

In the Best International Film category, the nominees were “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Godland,” “Mami Wata,” “Totem” and “The Zone of Interest.” Documentary nominees were “Bye Bye Tiberias,” “Four Daughters,” “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project,” “Kokomo City” and “The Mother of All Lies.”

“The Last of Us” and “I’m a Virgo” led in the television categories with four nominations each, followed by “Beef” with three.

A24 led all individual distributors with 11 nominations to 10 for Netflix and seven for IFC, MUBI and Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios. The combined totals for Amazon, Amazon Freevee and Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios was 15.

As previously announced by the event’s organization, SNL’s Aidy Bryant will host the ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 25, with the event streaming on YouTube.

The list of nominees:

2024 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)
 
All of Us Strangers
Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
 
American Fiction
Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair
 
May December
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon
 
Passages
Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd
 
Past Lives
Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
 
We Grown Now
Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro
 

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)
 
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Director: Raven Jackson
Producers: Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
 
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Director: Tomás Gómez Bustillo
Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman
 
Earth Mama
Director/Producer: Savanah Leaf
Producers: Sam Bisbee, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder
 
A Thousand and One
Director: A.V. Rockwell
Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston
 
Upon Entry
Directors: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez
Producers: Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, Xosé Zapata

 
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)
 
The Artifice Girl
Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch
Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead
 
Cadejo Blanco
Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner
Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley
 
Fremont
Director/Writer: Babak Jalali
Writer: Carolina Cavalli
Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner
 
Rotting in the Sun
Director/Writer: Sebastián Silva
Writer: Pedro Peirano
Producer: Jacob Wasserman
 
The Unknown Country
Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa Maltz
Writer: Lily Gladstone
Writers/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing
Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp

 
BEST DIRECTOR
 
Andrew Haigh
All of Us Strangers
 
Todd Haynes
May December
 
William Oldroyd
Eileen
 
Ira Sachs
Passages
 
Celine Song
Past Lives
 

BEST SCREENPLAY
 
David Hemingson
The Holdovers
 
Cord Jefferson
American Fiction
 
Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien
Birth/Rebirth
 
Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott
Bottoms
 
Celine Song
Past Lives
 
 
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
 
Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
May December
 
Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt
Theater Camp
 
Tomás Gómez Bustillo
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
 
Laurel Parmet
The Starling Girl
 
Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez
Upon Entry
 
 
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
 
Jessica Chastain
Memory
 
Greta Lee
Past Lives
 
Trace Lysette
Monica
 
Natalie Portman
May December
 
Judy Reyes
Birth/Rebirth
 
Franz Rogowski
Passages
 
Andrew Scott
All of Us Strangers
 
Teyana Taylor
A Thousand and One
 
Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction
 
Teo Yoo
Past Lives
 
 
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
 
Erika Alexander
American Fiction
 
Sterling K. Brown
American Fiction
 
Noah Galvin
Theater Camp
 
Anne Hathaway
Eileen
 
Glenn Howerton
BlackBerry
 
Marin Ireland
Eileen
 
Charles Melton
May December
 
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The Holdovers
 
Catalina Saavedra
Rotting in the Sun
 
Ben Whishaw
Passages
 
 
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
 
Marshawn Lynch
Bottoms
 
Atibon Nazaire
Mountains
 
Tia Nomore
Earth Mama
 
Dominic Sessa
The Holdovers
 
Anaita Wali Zada
Fremont
 
 
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
 
Katelin Arizmendi
Monica
 
Eigil Bryld
The Holdovers
 
Jomo Fray
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
 
Pablo Lozano
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
 
Pat Scola
We Grown Now
 

BEST EDITING
 
Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux
Rotting in the Sun
 
Stephanie Filo
We Grown Now
 
Daniel Garber
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
 
Jon Philpot
Theater Camp
 
Emanuele Tiziani
Upon Entry
 

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast
 
Showing Up
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Casting Director: Gayle Keller
Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

 
BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)
 
Bye Bye Tiberias
Director: Lina Soualem
Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan
 
Four Daughters
Director: Kaouther Ben Hania
Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha
 
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Directors/Producers: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson
Producer: Tommy Oliver
 
Kokomo City
Director: D. Smith
Producers: Bill Butler, Harris Doran
 
The Mother of All Lies
Director/Producer: Asmae El Moudir
 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)
 
Anatomy of a Fall
France
Director: Justine Triet
 
Godland
Denmark/Iceland
Director: Hlynur Pálmason
 
Mami Wata
Nigeria
Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi
 
Tótem
Mexico
Director: Lila Avilés
 
The Zone of Interest
United Kingdom, Poland, USA
Director: Jonathan Glazer

 
PRODUCERS AWARDpresented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 27th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.
 
Rachael Fung
 
Graham Swon
 
Monique Walton
 
 
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD  – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 30th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.
 
Joanna Arnow
Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
 
Laura Moss
Director of Birth/Rebirth
 
Monica Sorelle
Director of Mountains

 
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 29th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.
 
Set Hernandez
Director of unseen
 
Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli
Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States
 
Sierra Urich
Director of Joonam
 
 
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
 
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Executive Producers: Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Dawn Porter
 
Dear Mama
Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair
 
Murder in Big Horn
Executive Producers: Matthew Galkin, Vinnie Malhotra
Co-Executive Producers: Lisa Kalikow, Joshua Levine
 
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Executive Producers: Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, Felicia Rosario
Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither
 
Wrestlers
Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley, Ryan O’Dowd
Co-Executive Producers: Alejandro Melendez, Adam Leibowitz
 
 
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
 
Beef
Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin
Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich
Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper
 
Dreaming Whilst Black
Creator/Executive Producer: Adjani Salmon
Creators: Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, Laura Seixas
Executive Producers: Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, Thomas Stogdon
 
I’m a Virgo
Creator/Executive Producer: Boots Riley
Executive Producers: Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, Rebecca Rivo
Co-Executive Producers: Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski
 
Jury Duty
Creators/Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky
Executive Producers: David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, Andrew Weinberg
 
Slip
Creator/Executive Producer: Zoe Lister-Jones
Executive Producers: Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell Marsh, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg
 
 
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
 
Emma Corrin
A Murder at the End of the World
 
Dominique Fishback
Swarm
 
Betty Gilpin
Mrs. Davis
 
Jharrel Jerome
I’m a Virgo
 
Zoe Lister-Jones
Slip
 
Bel Powley
A Small Light
 
Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us
 
Ramón Rodríguez
Will Trent
 
Ali Wong
Beef
 
Steven Yeun
Beef
 
 
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
 
Murray Bartlett
The Last of Us
 
Billie Eilish
Swarm
 
Jack Farthing
Rain Dogs
 
Nick Offerman
The Last of Us
 
Adina Porter
The Changeling
 
Lewis Pullman
Lessons in Chemistry
 
Benny Safdie
The Curse
 
Luke Tennie
Shrinking
 
Olivia Washington
I’m a Virgo
 
Jessica Williams
Shrinking
 
 
BEST BREAKTRHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
 
Clark Backo
The Changeling
 
Aria Mia Loberti
All the Light We Cannot See
 
Adjani Salmon
Dreaming Whilst Black
 
Keivonn Montreal Woodard
The Last of Us
 
Kara Young
I’m a Virgo
 
 
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
 
Jury Duty
Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

