Cord Jefferson’s “American Fiction,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” and Todd Haynes’ “May December” led all films in nominations for the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning by Natalie Morales and Joel Kim Booster.

Those three films received five nominations each, including Best Feature. Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” and Ira Sachs’ “Passages” received four nominations, though former film was left out of the Best Feature and Best Director categories.

In the Best Feature category, the nominees were “American Fiction,” “May December,” “Passages,” “Past Lives,” Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” and Minhal Baig’s “We Grown Now.”

The nominations were made by a group of different nominating committees assembled by Film Independent.

To be eligible for the Spirit Awards, a film must have a total budget of less than $30 million and must have been exhibited commercially or shown in one of seven film festivals. Documentaries and international films can only qualify in those categories.

Unlike the Gotham Awards, which eliminated its budget cap this year, the Spirit Awards rules mean that films like “Maestro,” “Rustin” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are ineligible for consideration.

Overall, this year’s nominations tended toward the mainstream side of independent film, with “American Fiction,” “Past Lives” and “May December” all considered strong players in the race for Academy Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes and guild awards.

Smaller indies were for the most part restricted to categories like Best First Feature, which nominated “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint,” “Earth Mama,” “A Thousand and One” and “Upon Entry,” but not “American Fiction” and “Past Lives,” both of which are debut features.

The gender-neutral acting categories included mainstream performers like Jessica Chastain (“Memory”), Natalie Portman (“May December”), Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) and Anne Hathaway (“Eileen”) as well as Greta Lee and Teo Yoo from “Past Lives,” Teyana Taylor from “A Thousand and One,” Andrew Scott from “All of Us Strangers” and Catalina Saavedra for “Rotting in the Sun.”

In the Best International Film category, the nominees were “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Godland,” “Mami Wata,” “Totem” and “The Zone of Interest.” Documentary nominees were “Bye Bye Tiberias,” “Four Daughters,” “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project,” “Kokomo City” and “The Mother of All Lies.”

“The Last of Us” and “I’m a Virgo” led in the television categories with four nominations each, followed by “Beef” with three.

A24 led all individual distributors with 11 nominations to 10 for Netflix and seven for IFC, MUBI and Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios. The combined totals for Amazon, Amazon Freevee and Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios was 15.

As previously announced by the event’s organization, SNL’s Aidy Bryant will host the ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 25, with the event streaming on YouTube.

The list of nominees:

2024 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD NOMINATIONS



BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)



All of Us Strangers

Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey



American Fiction

Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair



May December

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon



Passages

Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd



Past Lives

Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon



We Grown Now

Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro





BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)



All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Director: Raven Jackson

Producers: Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski



Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Director: Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman



Earth Mama

Director/Producer: Savanah Leaf

Producers: Sam Bisbee, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder



A Thousand and One

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston



Upon Entry

Directors: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Producers: Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, Xosé Zapata





JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)



The Artifice Girl

Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch

Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead



Cadejo Blanco

Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner

Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley



Fremont

Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner



Rotting in the Sun

Director/Writer: Sebastián Silva

Writer: Pedro Peirano

Producer: Jacob Wasserman



The Unknown Country

Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa Maltz

Writer: Lily Gladstone

Writers/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing

Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp





BEST DIRECTOR



Andrew Haigh

All of Us Strangers



Todd Haynes

May December



William Oldroyd

Eileen



Ira Sachs

Passages



Celine Song

Past Lives





BEST SCREENPLAY



David Hemingson

The Holdovers



Cord Jefferson

American Fiction



Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien

Birth/Rebirth



Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

Bottoms



Celine Song

Past Lives





BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY



Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

May December



Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt

Theater Camp



Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint



Laurel Parmet

The Starling Girl



Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Upon Entry





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE



Jessica Chastain

Memory



Greta Lee

Past Lives



Trace Lysette

Monica



Natalie Portman

May December



Judy Reyes

Birth/Rebirth



Franz Rogowski

Passages



Andrew Scott

All of Us Strangers



Teyana Taylor

A Thousand and One



Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction



Teo Yoo

Past Lives





BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE



Erika Alexander

American Fiction



Sterling K. Brown

American Fiction



Noah Galvin

Theater Camp



Anne Hathaway

Eileen



Glenn Howerton

BlackBerry



Marin Ireland

Eileen



Charles Melton

May December



Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers



Catalina Saavedra

Rotting in the Sun



Ben Whishaw

Passages





BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE



Marshawn Lynch

Bottoms



Atibon Nazaire

Mountains



Tia Nomore

Earth Mama



Dominic Sessa

The Holdovers



Anaita Wali Zada

Fremont





BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Katelin Arizmendi

Monica



Eigil Bryld

The Holdovers



Jomo Fray

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt



Pablo Lozano

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint



Pat Scola

We Grown Now





BEST EDITING



Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux

Rotting in the Sun



Stephanie Filo

We Grown Now



Daniel Garber

How to Blow Up a Pipeline



Jon Philpot

Theater Camp



Emanuele Tiziani

Upon Entry





ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast



Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams





BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)



Bye Bye Tiberias

Director: Lina Soualem

Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan



Four Daughters

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha



Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Directors/Producers: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

Producer: Tommy Oliver



Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

Producers: Bill Butler, Harris Doran



The Mother of All Lies

Director/Producer: Asmae El Moudir





BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)



Anatomy of a Fall

France

Director: Justine Triet



Godland

Denmark/Iceland

Director: Hlynur Pálmason



Mami Wata

Nigeria

Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi



Tótem

Mexico

Director: Lila Avilés



The Zone of Interest

United Kingdom, Poland, USA

Director: Jonathan Glazer





PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 27th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.



Rachael Fung



Graham Swon



Monique Walton





SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 30th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.



Joanna Arnow

Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed



Laura Moss

Director of Birth/Rebirth



Monica Sorelle

Director of Mountains





TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 29th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.



Set Hernandez

Director of unseen



Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States



Sierra Urich

Director of Joonam





BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)



Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Executive Producers: Vinnie Malhotra, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, Dawn Porter



Dear Mama

Executive Producers: Lasse Järvi, Quincy ‘QD3’ Jones III, Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles D. King, Peter Nelson, Adel ‘Future’ Nur, Jamal Joseph, Ted Skillman, Allen Hughes, Steve Berman, Marc Cimino, Jody Gerson, John Janick, Nicholas Ferrall, Nigel Sinclair



Murder in Big Horn

Executive Producers: Matthew Galkin, Vinnie Malhotra

Co-Executive Producers: Lisa Kalikow, Joshua Levine



Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Executive Producers: Mindy Goldberg, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Zach Heinzerling, Krista Parris, Daniel Barban Levin, Felicia Rosario

Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither



Wrestlers

Executive Producers: Greg Whiteley, Ryan O’Dowd

Co-Executive Producers: Alejandro Melendez, Adam Leibowitz





BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)



Beef

Creator/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin

Executive Producers: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Jake Schreier, Ravi Nandan, Alli Reich

Co-Executive Producers: Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper



Dreaming Whilst Black

Creator/Executive Producer: Adjani Salmon

Creators: Maximilian Evans, Natasha Jatania, Laura Seixas

Executive Producers: Tanya Qureshi, Dhanny Joshi, Bal Samra, Thomas Stogdon



I’m a Virgo

Creator/Executive Producer: Boots Riley

Executive Producers: Tze Chun, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Jharrel Jerome, Rebecca Rivo

Co-Executive Producers: Marcus Gardley, Carver Karaszewski



Jury Duty

Creators/Executive Producers: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky

Executive Producers: David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Nicholas Hatton, Cody Heller, Todd Schulman, Jake Szymanski, Andrew Weinberg



Slip

Creator/Executive Producer: Zoe Lister-Jones

Executive Producers: Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell Marsh, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES



Emma Corrin

A Murder at the End of the World



Dominique Fishback

Swarm



Betty Gilpin

Mrs. Davis



Jharrel Jerome

I’m a Virgo



Zoe Lister-Jones

Slip



Bel Powley

A Small Light



Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us



Ramón Rodríguez

Will Trent



Ali Wong

Beef



Steven Yeun

Beef





BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES



Murray Bartlett

The Last of Us



Billie Eilish

Swarm



Jack Farthing

Rain Dogs



Nick Offerman

The Last of Us



Adina Porter

The Changeling



Lewis Pullman

Lessons in Chemistry



Benny Safdie

The Curse



Luke Tennie

Shrinking



Olivia Washington

I’m a Virgo



Jessica Williams

Shrinking





BEST BREAKTRHOUGH PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES



Clark Backo

The Changeling



Aria Mia Loberti

All the Light We Cannot See



Adjani Salmon

Dreaming Whilst Black



Keivonn Montreal Woodard

The Last of Us



Kara Young

I’m a Virgo





BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES



Jury Duty

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams