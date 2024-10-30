TheWrap Earns 18 Nominations Including Best Entertainment Website From National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

TheWrap has picked up 18 nominations for the 17th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, including Best Entertainment Website, the organization announced Tuesday.

TheWrap was also nominated for Best Entertainment Blog for founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman’s WaxWord and Online Journalist of the Year (Jeremy Fuster). Waxman was also nominated for “An Israeli Director Feels ‘Stabbed in the Back’ by the Global Left.”

Business editor Alexei Barrionuevo and former media reporter Natalie Korach received a nomination for “Death in the Desert: When Hamas Came to an Israeli Rave, Friends Perished.”

Film reporter Umberto Gonzalez was nominated for Celebrity Investigative for his dive into Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s upcoming “Red One” and questions surrounding the film’s budget crisis as well as Johnson’s own fame and work ethic. Gonzalez and reporter Drew Taylor were also nominated for their look into A24’s expansion strategy.

Taylor also received a nomination for “The Final Days of ‘Coyote vs. Acme’: Offers, Rejections and a Roadrunner Race Against Time.”

Executive editor Adam Chitwood was also nominated for his profile on Bill Hader’s “emotional” experience following the conclusion of “Barry.” Chitwood and Taylor were nominated for their piece on 4k Blu-ray collectors and physical media. Chitwood received a third nomination for “Seth Meyers Embraced ‘Flights of Fancy’ to Turn ‘Late Night’ Into One of TV’s Best Shows.”

Executive editor Steve Pond was nominated for a personality profile of his own, his lengthy look at Martin Scorsece’s final years of his prolific career.

Senior TV reporter Kayla Cobb was nominated for her look into the “horrific” conditions surrounding the first season of the Netflix reality series “Squid Game,” while Fuster was also nominated for his reporting about the end of the WGA strike and his reporting about the mental health toll on union members.

Cobb received a second nomination alongside TV reporter Loree Seitz for the pair’s look into the increased interest in women’s sports and the rise in advertising as a result.

Reporter Andi Ortiz was nominated for her explainer of Wendy Williams’ conservatorship, and Matthew Creith was nominated for his Norman Lear obituary. Jeff Vespa and Tatiana Leiva received a nomination for their photos of Lily Gladstone.