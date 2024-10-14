2024 Student Oscar Winners Include Film School Grads in France, USA, Czech Republic

The 51st Student Academy Awards were handed out in London, with three Olympic-style medal placements announced in the shorts categories of animations, live-action and documentary.
Established in 1972 as a showcase for emerging global talent, the Student Oscars have been awarded to such filmmakers as Pete Docter, Spike Lee and Robert Zemeckis at the beginning of their careers. This year, the competition received a total of 2,683 entries from 738 colleges and universities worldwide, with Gold placement going to projects from France, the United States and the Czech Republic.
The winners are listed below, and all are also eligible to compete for the 97th Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category.
Alternative/Experimental
Gold: Birdy Wei-Ting Hung, “A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers,” San Francisco State University
Silver: Dori Walker, “In Living Memory,” Brown University
Bronze: Akshit Kumar, “bonVoyage pour monVoyage,” National Institute of Design, India
Animation
Gold: Florian Maurice, Maxime Foltzer and Estelle Bonnardel, “Au Revoir Mon Monde,” MoPA 3D Animation School, France
Silver: Kei Kanamori, “Origami,” Digital Hollywood University, Japan
Bronze: Spencer Baird, “Student Accomplice,” Brigham Young University
Documentary
Gold: Hannah Rafkin, “Keeper,” School of Visual Arts
Silver: Aaron Johnson, “The 17%,” Chapman University
Bronze: Rishabh Raj Jain, “A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness),” New York University
Narrative
Gold: Pavel Sýkora and Viktor Horák, “The Compatriot,” Filmová Akademie Miroslava Ondříčka v Písku, Czech Republic
Silver: Jens Kevin Georg, “Crust,” Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany
Bronze: Robin Wang, “Neither Donkey nor Horse,” University of Southern California
