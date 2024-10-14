2024 Student Oscar Winners Include Film School Grads in France, USA, Czech Republic

The 51st Student Academy Awards were handed out in London, with three Olympic-style medal placements announced in the shorts categories of animations, live-action and documentary.

Established in 1972 as a showcase for emerging global talent, the Student Oscars have been awarded to such filmmakers as Pete Docter, Spike Lee and Robert Zemeckis at the beginning of their careers. This year, the competition received a total of 2,683 entries from 738 colleges and universities worldwide, with Gold placement going to projects from France, the United States and the Czech Republic.

The winners are listed below, and all are also eligible to compete for the 97th Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category.

Alternative/Experimental

Gold: Birdy Wei-Ting Hung, “A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers,” San Francisco State University

Silver: Dori Walker, “In Living Memory,” Brown University

Bronze: Akshit Kumar, “bonVoyage pour monVoyage,” National Institute of Design, India

Animation

Gold: Florian Maurice, Maxime Foltzer and Estelle Bonnardel, “Au Revoir Mon Monde,” MoPA 3D Animation School, France

Silver: Kei Kanamori, “Origami,” Digital Hollywood University, Japan

Bronze: Spencer Baird, “Student Accomplice,” Brigham Young University

Documentary

Gold: Hannah Rafkin, “Keeper,” School of Visual Arts

Silver: Aaron Johnson, “The 17%,” Chapman University

Bronze: Rishabh Raj Jain, “A Dream Called Khushi (Happiness),” New York University

Narrative

Gold: Pavel Sýkora and Viktor Horák, “The Compatriot,” Filmová Akademie Miroslava Ondříčka v Písku, Czech Republic

Silver: Jens Kevin Georg, “Crust,” Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany

Bronze: Robin Wang, “Neither Donkey nor Horse,” University of Southern California