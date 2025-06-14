2025 Bonnaroo Festival Canceled on Day 2 Due to Heavy Rain

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been canceled due to the onset of heavy rains, ending what was to be a 4-day event during its second day.

The Bonnaroo organization announced the decision in a statement posted to Instagram, which confirmed that all 1-day tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be fully refunded, while people who bought a 4-day pass will be refunded 75%. In addition, 4-day camping accommodations will be refunded 75%, with all refunds processed within 30 days.

Bonnaroo organizers cited an updated National Weather Service forecast of “significant and steady” rains that would make camping and exiting the festival extremely difficult. “We are beyond gutted but we must make the safest decision,” the statement said.

See that statement below:

Bonnaroo was previously forced to cancel in 2021 due to widespread flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

More to come…