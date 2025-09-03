Jamie Lee Curtis, Noah Wyle and Ron Howard Among 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Presenters

The Television Academy has announced the presenters for the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including “The Bear” star Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle and director Ron Howard.

The annual awards show will span two consecutive nights this year on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7. The ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. The full presenters list includes both on-camera and behind-the-scenes talent, many of whom were involved in some of this year’s biggest Emmy contenders.

Two of Wyle’s “Pitt” co-stars, Shawn Hatosy and Katherine LaNasa, are also set to present at the ceremony on Sept. 6, as are “The Sandman” star Gwendoline Christie, “The Penguin” breakout Rhenzy Feliz, “Loot” lead Maya Rudolph and “The Hunting Wives” stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman. The ceremony’s Sunday, Sept. 7, presenters, meanwhile, include “Daily Show” host Jordan Klepper, “Saturday Night Live!” cast member Mikey Day, “Deal or No Deal Island” host Joe Manganiello, Sarah Silverman and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

An edited edition of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. PT on FXX and will be available to stream on Hulu through Oct. 7.

The 77th Annual Emmy Awards will, conversely, be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will air on CBS and be available to stream both live and on demand on Paramount+.

You can check out the full, two-night list of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards presenters below.

Saturday, Sept. 6 presenters:

Ali Ahn (“The Diplomat”)

Malin Akerman (“The Hunting Wives”)

Nikki Boyer (“Dying for Sex”)

Gwendoline Christie (“The Sandman”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“The Bear”)

Rhenzy Feliz (“The Penguin”)

Shawn Hatosy (“The Pitt”)

Robby Hoffman (“Hacks”)

Mikaela Hoover (“Superman”)

Ron Howard (“The Gringo Hunters”)

Katherine LaNasa (“The Pitt”)

Justine Lupe (“Nobody Wants This”)

Kelly Mantle (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Trixie Mattel (“Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home”)

Kevin Miles (“The Actor”)

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Shifting Gears”)

Craig Robinson (“Big Mouth”)

Anika Noni Rose (“Tiana”)

Theo Rossi (“The Penguin”)

Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

Sarah Shahi (“Paradise”)

Timothy Simons (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Brittany Snow (“The Hunting Wives”)

Tayme Thapthimthong (“The White Lotus”)

Jackie Tohn (“Nobody Wants This”)

Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”)

Kelvin Yu (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Sunday, Sept. 7 presenters: