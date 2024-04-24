’28 Years Later’ Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes

Sony Pictures has signed on Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson to “28 Years Later,” the upcoming sequel to Danny Boyle’s classic zombie film “28 Days Later” that will be the first installment of a trilogy.

Plot details on the screenplay, which is being written by “Civil War” writer-director Alex Garland, are being kept under wraps. Boyle and Garland will both produce the film with “28 Days Later” producers Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice as well as Bernie Bellew. Newly minted Oscar winner Cillian Murphy, who starred in “28 Days Later,” will serve as executive producer.

“28 Days Later” starred Murphy as Jim, a bike courier who ends up in a traffic accident and falls into a coma for four weeks. When he wakes up, he finds London in total collapse due to a “rage virus” that has infected the population. The film spawned a sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” in 2007.

Comer, who won an Emmy for her breakthrough role in “Killing Eve,” is next set to appear in Focus Features’ “The Bikeriders” this June opposite Tom Hardy and Austin Butler. Taylor-Johnson is set to appear alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in Universal’s “The Fall Guy” this May. Fiennes, who is finishing an international stage tour of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” is set to star in Edward Berger’s political thriller “Conclave,” which will be released this fall by Focus.

Comer is repped by Independent Talent Group, WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Fiennes is repped by 42 and CAA. Taylor Johnson is repped by WME, Brillstein and David Weber. The castings were first reported by Deadline.