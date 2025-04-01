’28 Years Later’: Danny Boyle and Nia DaCosta Show Off a Deranged Ralph Fiennes at CinemaCon

Filmmaker Danny Boyle took to the CinemaCon stage in Las Vegas to show off the new trailer to “28 Years Later,” the surprise sequel to his landmark 2002 zombie film “28 Days Later” that helped catapult his career as well as those of writer Alex Garland and star Cillian Murphy.

In the new trailer, which opens with a Rage virus-fueled jump scare, we see an isolated island community doing their best to survive while surrounded by countless necrotized humans infected by the rage virus.



We also get a glimpse of Ralph Fiennes in the middle of the wilderness, warning that “there are many kinds of death, and some are better than others.”

While details on “The Bone Temple” were kept under wraps, Nia DaCosta did show off a picture from the film of Fiennes looking even more deranged, surrounding by fire and brandishing weapons while wearing black paint over his eyes.

Imagine the War Boys from “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and you’ll get an idea of how twisted the “Conclave” star will look in this upcoming film.

“28 Years Later” landed at Sony after Boyle and Garland developed the projects independently and shopped for a distributor. A bidding war ignited, and the next film has already been shot by director Nia DaCosta.

Boyle implored theater owners to help make both films a hit so his planned trilogy capper could be greenlit by Sony.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer also star in the sequel.

Per the official synopsis, “28 Years Later” concerns one group of survivors that lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, “he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

For “28 Years Later,” Boyle is bringing back some of the cutting-edge cinematography that made “28 Days Later” so striking. The 2002 original was one of the first films shot on video (i.e. early digital), and now “28 Years Later” was shot using iPhones.

“28 Years Later” opens exclusively in theaters on June 20, 2025.