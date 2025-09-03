‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ First Trailer Shows Off More Rage Zombies and a Freaky Cult

The sequel directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland hits theaters in January

Ralph Fiennes in "28 Years Later" The Bone Temple"
Columbia Pictures

After 22 years — 28 in-universe — we’re finally going to see what happened to Jim after the events of “28 Days Later.” That’s thanks to “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” the 4th installment in the “rage zombie” apocalypse due in theaters this January, and you can get a glimpse of what to look forward to in the first trailer. Watch that below, now.

“The Bone Temple” is the immediate sequel to “28 Years Later” and was shot back-to-back with that earlier film — which is why it’s coming out just seven months later. We’re not complaining.

Alongside Murphy, “The Bone Temple” sees the return of Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jack O’Connell, last seen in “28 Years Later.” O’Connell of course played Jimmy, the leader of a creepy cult whose members style themselves after British celebrity and accused pedophile Jimmy Savile.

The film also stars Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry.

Unlike “28 Years Later,” which was directed by franchise creator Danny Boyle, “The Bone Temple” was directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland. Boyle and Garland produced the film alongside Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice and Bernie Bellew.

It’s due in theaters Jan. 16, 2026.

