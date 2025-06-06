3 Arts Entertainment Acquires Olivia Metzger’s OManagement

3 Arts Entertainment has acquired Olivia Metzger’s news and personality talent management firm OManagement.

The deal will bring together 3 Arts’ production resources and industry strategy with OManagement’s roster of journalists and media talent — including Craig Melvin, Kristen Welker, Harris Faulkner and Steve Kornacki — as it looks to expand its presence in New York City.

“At 3 Arts, we recognize that news talent and media personalities have never been more valuable than they are today,” 3 Arts Entertainment co-CEOs Brian Weinstein and Michael Rotenberg said in a Friday statement. “With audiences seeking out trusted individual voices, our partnership with OManagement allows us to support journalists and news professionals and personalities as they build their brands and adapt to new ways of connecting with the public.”

Metzger will join 3 Arts as a partner and co-head of its NYC office.

“The news industry is evolving, but the need for thoughtful, strategic support for storytellers and experts remains constant. Partnering with 3 Arts allows us to offer our clients expanded opportunities across a dynamic media landscape, while preserving the close, individualized attention that has always defined both OManagement and 3 Arts,” she added. “By combining our deep experience in agenting and talent development with 3 Arts’ strengths in production and media strategy, we’re creating a powerful alliance uniquely positioned to support storytellers and experts at every stage of their careers.”

OManagement marks the latest deal for 3 Arts following its acquisition of A&A Management Group, a premier sports and entertainment management firm, earlier this week.