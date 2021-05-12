“3 Out of 10,” a “playable sitcom” that’s part video game and part animated show inspired by the world of game design, is being turned into a digital series from the producers of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Terrible Posture Games, the creator of “3 Out of 10,” is partnering with dj2 Entertainment to adapt the game into an animated, digital series. The series will tell the story of the world’s worst game development studio and its quest to make a game that will earn even a lowly 3 out of 10 score from the gaming press.

“3 Out of 10” dropped its second season on April 8 on the Epic Games Store, which is releasing a new installment of the sitcom each week for free. Gamers can engage with the story in an interactive way, whether by fast-forwarding, rewinding or selecting different scenes they wish to play.

To date, “3 Out of 10” has 9 million players/viewers, with the first season also being available through PC, Nintendo Switch and XBox consoles. Here’s the synopsis for the sitcom:

“3 out of 10” tells the satirical story of a fictional New England game development studio struggling to make a game worthy of a review score higher than 3 out of 10. When Midge Potter shows up to interview for an animator position at Shovelworks Studios, she unknowingly walks into her first day on the job. Midge quickly discovers the day-to-day doldrums of game development include office-wide battle royales, caffeine-fueled dimension-hopping, and knife-wielding drones—and that’s only Monday.

“As game developers ourselves, we wanted to celebrate this sometimes wacky industry we love in a way even non-gamers can appreciate,” Joe Mirabello, creative director at Terrible Posture Games, said in a statement. “To that end, our game industry satire has story, characters, jokes, and pacing informed by sitcom traditions. ‘3 out of 10’ has tremendous potential for multimedia, mainstream appeal, and we’re so excited that dj2 shares our long-term vision for it.”

“There’s never been a cross-media property quite like ‘3 out of 10,’” Dmitri Johnson, co-founder of dj2, said in a statement. “By seamlessly combining some of the very best parts of both video games and animated comedies, ‘3 out of 10’ can step so easily into both worlds without losing any of the heart and humor fans love. We’re proud to be Terrible Posture Games’ exclusive partner for a digital series in the months to come.”

Terrible Posture Games is also behind “Tower of Guns” and the co-development of “Mothership.”

dj2 Entertainment is a producer behind Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” — which became the highest grossing video game movie of all time upon its release last year — and its upcoming sequel. The production house also has an animated “Tomb Raider” series in the works and a series based on the acclaimed “Disco Elysium.”

Check out a trailer for the second season of the sitcom here.