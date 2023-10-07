3 Range Media Founding Partners Leave Management Company

Three female founders of Range Media Partners have left the talent management company startup, according to multiple insiders.

Susie Fox, Mackenzie Roussos and Chelsea McKinnies resigned on Friday. The trio were initially television agents at UTA prior to joining Range in 2020. Where the three will end up is currently unknown.

Prior to UTA, the women worked with CAA before departing during the mass agent exodus to UTA in spring 2015. Fox began her professional journey at Mosaic.

Fox, a TV literary and talent agent who specializes in comedy clients, was elevated to partner status at UTA in 2019 after her stint at CAA. Among her notable clients are Lake Bell, Ilana Glazer and Ramy Youssef.

Roussos worked at CAA in talent and literary from 2012-15 and then at UTA from 2015-20. Her client list includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che and Megan Stalter.

McKinnies was a talent agent at CAA for seven years from 2008-15 before moving to UTA from 2015-20. McKinnies’ client list includes Luke Grimes, Monica Barbaro and Letitia Wright.

Range is backed by Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures, as well as with participation from former New York Knicks Coach David Fizdale, former Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Mich Mathews-Spradlin and Grubhub founder and CEO Matt Maloney.

Deadline first reported the news.