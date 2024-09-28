43-Foot-Tall Naked Trump Marionette Debuts in Las Vegas | Photos

Las Vegas is home to a lot that might raise a pair of eyebrows, but a new art installation depicting Donald Trump as a naked, 43-foot-tall marionette might raise them right off your face.

Made of foam over rebar and weighing approximately 6,000 pounds, the gigantic naked Trump will travel the United States as part of the “Crooked and Obscene Tour” but first, you can see it in person and in the wild at 13460 Apex Harbor Ln in Las Vegas right now.

Per the tour’s organizers, portraying Trump in the nude “is intentional, serving as a bold statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.”

They also aim to spark conversation about “transparency—or lack thereof—in politics, challenging viewers to think critically about political influence,” according to press materials.

Those who can’t make it to Las Vegas will have opportunity to see it on tour stops at other locations across the United States. Dates and cities for the tour have not yet been announced. We’ll keep you posted.

Enjoy — or ‘enjoy’ — some photos of the project below:

Via “Crooked and Obscene”

This isn’t the first time a nude statute of Trump has appeared in public, though it certainly dwarfs its predecessor. In 2016 Joshua “Ginger” Monroe was hired at the art collective INDECLINE to create five life-size naked statues of the former president as part of a project called “The Emperor Has No Balls.”

The statues were put up without permits at locations in Seattle, New York City, Cleveland, Los Angeles and San Francisco; naturally they were soon removed by police.