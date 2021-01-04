5 Documentaries That Helped Change Oscars Rules – And One That Didn’t

A version of this story first appeared in the Documentaries issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.
The Oscars competition in the Best Documentary Feature category has more than 200 eligible films this year for this first time ever, due largely to rule changes that made it easier for nonfiction films to qualify in the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rules, which will likely end when theaters reopen, include routes to qualify by being booked at film festivals or by premiering online but paying to be in the online Academy Screening Room for members. They’re resulted in 215 films qualifying by late December, with an additional small group of films expected to be added to the list in early January. The previous record for entries, set in 2017, was 170.
But rule changes have long been standard in the Oscars documentary category, particularly in the last two or three decades. Often, they involve the Documentary Branch fiddling with the number of cities in which a movie must play to qualify — but at times, they come in reaction to a perceived oversight or a questionable award or nomination.
Here are five movies that helped change the Oscars documentary rules, and one that didn’t — at least not right away.
“Kukan” and “Target for Tonight” (1941)
This pair of World War II movies, the former covering China’s battle against Japan and the latter chronicling the British RAF, won the first special awards that went to documentaries. Afterward, the Academy created the Best Documentary category, which until 1946 consisted almost exclusively of war films.
“Hoop Dreams” (1994)
Steve James’ acclaimed nonfiction film about inner-city high school basketball in Chicago was nominated for editing and was considered a strong Best Picture contender — and when it wasn’t even nominated for Best Documentary, the outcry was so loud that the Academy asked Price Waterhouse to take a look at the ballots. The accountants reported back that “Hoop Dreams” had gotten more perfect scores of 10 than any other film, but had been denied a nomination by a small group of voters who worked together to give maximum scores to the five films they wanted to see nominated, but gave the minimum score to every other film; this tactic was enough to push “Hoop Dreams” to sixth place.
The Academy immediately changed the scoring scale to 6-to-10, decreasing the chances that an organized effort to give minimum scores could hurt films dramatically. The snub also started a campaign for the creation of a separate Documentary Branch, which came to fruition seven years later. (The branch’s first governor, ironically, was Freida Lee Mock, who directed “Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision” — the movie that won the year “Hoop Dreams” was denied a nomination.)
“One Day in September” (2000)
When director Kevin Macdonald’s film about the terrorist attack on Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics won an Oscar in 2000, producer Arthur Cohn infuriated the Doc Branch by boasting, “I won this without showing it in a single theater!” Cohn had taken advantage of a rule that you couldn’t vote in the category unless you’d seen all five nominees in a theater; by severely limiting the number of times he screened his film, he reduced the pool of eligible voters to the small number who’d managed to see his nominee.
But while the branch hated what Cohn said, they waited more than a decade before eliminating that requirement in 2012.
“Undefeated” (2011)
For years, special committees in the Academy’s Documentary Branch had been used to screen and narrow down the contenders to a 15-film shortlist — and every year, the shortlist was followed by complaints about the worthy films that were omitted. In 2011, perplexing also-rans included “The Interrupters” (by Steve James, snubbed again!), Werner Herzog’s “Into the Abyss,” Asif Kapadia’s “Senna” and Patrizio Guzmán’s “Nostalgia for the Light.”
When “Undefeated,” a good but very crowd-pleasing Harvey Weinstein-backed doc, won the Oscar, an active faction in the branch led by Michael Moore successfully lobbied for the elimination of the special committees in favor of allowing everybody in the branch to vote for the shortlist.
“O.J.: Made in America” (2016)
Ezra Edelman’s eight-hour “O.J.: Made in America” aired as a five-part miniseries on ESPN’s “30 for 30” series in 2016, but it also qualified for the Oscars with one-week runs in New York and Santa Monica, where it ran as one very long movie with two intermissions (and, incidentally, with the TV credits running at the end of every episode).
It won the Oscar and almost every other doc award that year — and then, shortly after the ceremony and to the surprise of nobody, the Academy announced that multipart documentaries would not be eligible for Oscars in the future.
10 Best Documentaries of 2020, From 'Crip Camp' to 'Totally Under Control' (Photos)
Given all the hardships of the year just past, it’s certainly understandable that some viewers eschewed 2020’s tougher non-fiction storytelling in favor of escapism. But even with -- and sometimes because of -- everything else going on, the last 12 months delivered some extraordinary documentaries, and whether or not they were directly about aspects of the pandemic, they all had a lot to say about the current state of the world.
10. “Push” As the recent furor over water being traded as a commodity reminds us, it’s never a good idea to let Wall Street collide with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Director Fredrik Gertten takes viewers through a global crisis in which poor people are kicked out of neighborhoods so that luxury high-rise apartments can be constructed -- but never occupied -- purely for investment purposes. Thankfully, we also get to meet the people fighting to end this practice.
9. “American Utopia” It can’t be easy to make a David Byrne concert film in the shadow of one of the greatest performance documentaries ever made, 1984’s “Stop Making Sense.” But Spike Lee rose to the challenge, and the results were right up there with “Hamilton” among the year’s most notable stage-to-screen adaptations.
8. “Feels Good Man” In tracking how artist Matt Furie’s “Pepe the Frog” character went from indie-comics icon to alt-right symbol, director Arthur Jones traces the internet’s insidious power in promulgating white supremacy and also details the way that creators can regain control over their work even when the context around it completely changes. Also Read: 10 Best Films of 2020, from ‘On the Rocks’ to ‘First Cow’ (Photos)
7. “Dick Johnson Is Dead” For filmmaker Kirsten Johnson (“Cameraperson”), the best way to address the impending death of her octogenarian father was to make a movie about it -- with him as the star, undergoing a variety of “deaths,” as well as a visit to the afterlife, with the help of special effects. The results are a shattering but inspiring look at how we process grief and deal with the loss of those closest to us.
6. “Disclosure” People move the culture forward, and vice versa, and this captivating mix of interviews and film and TV clips from director Sam Feder shows the ways in which the trans community has helped the media improve its portrayals of that community, and how media representation has changed the lives of individuals and their families. (Netflix, incidentally, did a great job with LGBT documentaries in 2020: “Circus of Books,” “Mucho Mucho Amor” and “A Secret Love” all came close to making this list.)
5. “Totally Under Control” An incomplete documentary about COVID-19 by virtue of being made and released during the pandemic -- right after production wrapped, President Trump tested positive for the virus -- this blistering piece of journalism shows the many ways in which some countries responded promptly and effectively to this global health crisis, while others (notably, the USA) did not.
4. “Welcome to Chechnya” David France’s look at LGBT human rights violations in Chechnya was both gut-wrenching – it includes footage of beatings and an alleged “honor killing” – and nail-biting, as he tracks real-life escapees trying to make it out of the country and into Europe. It’s a film that generates suspense not only for the people attempting to flee oppression but also for the filmmakers themselves, who join their subjects in these perilous flights to freedom.
3. “Crip Camp" Like Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe,” this stirring portrait of a historical moment celebrates the power of people united to overcome oppression. Nicole Newnham and James Lebrecht’s film traces a political movement from its origins at a New York state summer camp for the disabled to a sit-in in the late 1970s that forced changes in laws governing access and opportunities.
2. “City Hall” Legendary director Frederick Wiseman explores the inner workings of the city of Boston (and the apparent omnipresence of the city’s charismatic mayor, Marty Walsh) as a way to celebrate the efficacy and usefulness of government and of community interaction, be that on a neighborhood level or a national one.
1. “Collective” Alexander Nanau’s blistering look at a corrupt health care system and the power of media to expose hypocrisy or to hide it with propaganda may take place in Romania (it’s that country’s Oscar entry), but it speaks to broken systems around the world, with a combination of Frederick Wiseman-esque detachment and white-knuckle editing.
Whether or not they directly dealt with the pandemic, these non-fiction films captured the state of the world
Given all the hardships of the year just past, it’s certainly understandable that some viewers eschewed 2020’s tougher non-fiction storytelling in favor of escapism. But even with -- and sometimes because of -- everything else going on, the last 12 months delivered some extraordinary documentaries, and whether or not they were directly about aspects of the pandemic, they all had a lot to say about the current state of the world.