50 Cent to Curate FAST Channel on Roku in Partnership With Lionsgate

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will curate a new FAST channel in partnership with Roku and Lionsgate.

The 50 Cent Action Channel, which is slated to launch on Dec. 10, will draw from Lionsgate’s library of more than 20,000 titles to curate the media mogul’s favorite TV shows and movies, including “The Expendables,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” “Rambo” and the original “Power” series. The channel, which marks one of the first talent-branded FAST channels, will also feature over a dozen films featuring 50 Cent himself.

“Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action,” the rapper said in a Thursday statement. “My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be No. 1 in no time.”

The channel will also feature programming in line with his albums — such as heist-themed films like “Empire State,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Man on a Ledge” tied to “Get Rich or Die Tryin’”; or female-led action films like “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” “The Protégé” and “Haywire” based on his album “I Like The Way She Do It.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson on this innovative channel. 50 is one of the biggest stars in the world with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space,” Roku’s VP of content acquisition and programming Jennifer Vaux said. “Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind-the-scenes content from 50 Cent.”

“Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is an incredible talent, a prolific storyteller and a visionary entrepreneur with a passionate global fan base, and we’re thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with him,” added Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV distribution. “50 Cent Action is a perfect combination of 50’s iconic brand and expert curation, Roku’s trend-setting industry leadership and our library of top action films and series. These strengths position the channel to cut through the cluttered FAST market, create a home for repeat viewing and become a top destination for advertisers.”

The 50 Cent Action Channel launches Tuesday, Dec. 10, on the Roku Channel.