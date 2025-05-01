Embattled ‘60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Interview Among Nominees for 2025 News and Doc Emmys

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

CBS’ long-running “60 Minutes” has been nominated for 13 News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday.

Of those 13 nods, one was for “The Democratic Ticket,” the episode that aired on Oct. 7, 2024, in which Bill Whitaker interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris and that Donald Trump claimed was “a giant Fake News Scam,” accusing CBS of deceitfully editing her answer about Gaza and filing a $20 billion lawsuit stating as much (CBS has maintained Trump’s claims are false).

In a perfect twist of irony, the episode is nominated for Outstanding Edited Interview.

Other nominees for the 46th annual News and Documentary Emmys, which “honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions” that premiered in 2024, include CNN’s “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” and “Anderson Cooper 360,” National Geographic’s “Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller,” PBS’s “News Hour” and “Frontline,” while various programs produced by The New York Times also received multiple nods.

“We are thrilled to recognize the extraordinary talent and relentless commitment of this year’s nominees,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, said in a Thursday statement. “In a rapidly evolving media landscape, their innovative storytelling and unwavering pursuit of truth continue to inspire and inform audiences worldwide. We are proud to honor their remarkable work.”

Winners in 63 categories will be announced on June 25 and 26 at two live gatherings held at the Palladium in New York City.

Below, the full list of nominees.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS

CBS Mornings, CBS

Good Morning America, ABC

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News

Top Story with Tom Llamas, NBC News NOW

Outstanding Recorded News Program

CBS Sunday Morning, CBS

Dateline NBC, NBC News

In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Gerardo del Valle, ProPublica | The Texas Tribune | Univision

Skyler Henry, CBS

Jay O’Brien, ABC News

Katie Polglase, CNN Worldwide

Natasha Zouves, NewsNation

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

Hurricane Helene Landfall, Tracking Helene, The Weather Channel

Hurricane Milton, CNN Worldwide

Hurricane Milton State of Emergency, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

On the Brink, PBS News Hour

South Korea Declares Marital Law, CNN Worldwide

The Trump Assassination Attempt, The New York Times

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Short Form

Clarissa Ward: The Fall of Damascus, CNN Worldwide

Gang-Fueled Unrest in Haiti, CNN Worldwide

Inside Syria: Assad Overthrown, ABC News

Myanmar’s Civil War, BBC News

Nick Paton Walsh Covers the War in Ukraine, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Long Form

Abortion in America: Fallout from the Dobbs Decision, Nightline, ABC

Border Coverage, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Donie O’Sullivan: MisinfoNation Trilogy, CNN Worldwide

Sudan’s Civil War, PBS News Hour, PBS News Hour

A Week in Israel & The Pager Plot, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Outstanding Light Feature – Short Form

African Migration: The Deadly Atlantic Route, ABC News Nightline and ABC News Prime, ABC

Empty Rooms, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS

Face to Face, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS

How Tyson Captured All The Pork You Eat (And Made

Billions), More Perfect Union

Return to Normandy, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC

Outstanding Light Feature – Long Form

Bhutan, 60 Minutes, CBS News

The Cap Arcona, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Last Lands: Central Africa, ABC News Live and Global Conservation ABC

The Man Who Feeds Gaza’s Children, Business Insider

The Moses Videos, In the Shadows with Jason Bellini, Scripps News

The Playing Field, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Hard News Feature – Short Form

Haiti: Inside the City Ruled by Over 100 Gangs, World News America, BBC News [BBC World Service, BBC World News America]

How Indiscriminate Israeli Fire Killed Half a Family in Gaza, CNN Worldwide

A Mother’s Tragic Tale from War-Torn Gaza, CNN Worldwide

Nowhere to Call Home: The Working Homeless, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, Hearst Television

Sde Teiman: Israeli Whistleblowers Detail Abuse, CNN Worldwide

She Survived an Airstrike that Killed Her Entire Family in Gaza, The New York Times

The Walking Route, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Hard News Feature – Long Form

All That Remains, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

Caught in a Coup, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Children of the Darien Gap, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

A Hidden War, In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News

On the Front Lines of Sudan’s Forgotten War, The Wall Street Journal

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Short Form

Dealing the Dead, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News

Europe’s Migration Crisis, BBC News

Grandmother Shot and Killed Fleeing Gaza, CNN Worldwide

Hospitals in Peril, The Looting of Steward Health Care, CBS News

Maine Shooting: Missed Warnings, Scripps News Investigates, Scripps News

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Long Form

Baby Heaven: The Buried Stories of Camp Lejeune, NBC News NOW

Documenting Police Use of Force, FRONTLINE, PBS [The Associated Press, The Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism]

The Drug Mule Scam, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

How ‘Trophy’ Videos Link Paramilitary Commanders to War Crimes in Sudan, The New York Times

Missed Warnings, Scripps News Investigates, Scripps News

Targeting Americans, 60 Minutes, CBS

Outstanding Live News Special

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA, NASA+

CNN Presidential Town Hall with Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN Worldwide

Decision 2024: Election Night, NBC News

Special Report: Assassination Attempt, NBC News

Total Eclipse of the Heartland, CBS

Your Voice Your Vote: The 2024 Election, ABC News

Outstanding Recorded News Special

Exodus: Global Migration, ABC News Live, ABC

Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals in America’s Heartland, NewsNation Prime, NewsNation,

Hostages: The Road Home, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide

Jimmy Carter: A Full Life, 20/20, ABC

Surviving Nova, VICE Special Report, VICE News

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis, America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special, CNN Worldwide

American Autocracy: It Could Happen Here, Deadline | White House, MSNBC

Elliott County Voted for Democrats For 144 Years. Then Came Trump…, More Perfect Union

Independent America, In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News

Israel-Hamas War, Face the Nation, CBS

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis – Editorial and Opinion

Deadlock: An Election Story, PBS [Room 608, Inc., GBH Educational Foundation]

Grab Your Calculators. We’re Going to Jail., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

How Tennessee Keeps Nearly Half a Million People From Voting, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

I Put Him on Death Row. He Shouldn’t Die., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Breaking News: The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump, BBC News

Interview with Jake Larson, Amanpour, CNN Worldwide

Interview with Oklahoma School Superintendent Ryan Walters, Newsroom with Pamela Brown, CNN Worldwide

Interview with the Parents of Breonna Moffett, NewsNight with Abby Phillip, CNN Worldwide

Interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Interview with JD Vance, State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, CNN Worldwide

Interview with the Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Worldwide

Interview with Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, The Beat with Ari Melber, MSNBC

One on One with President Biden, Good Morning America, ABC News

President Biden Exclusive, NBC News Specials & Nightly News, NBC News

Outstanding Edited Interview

Celine’s Story: An NBC News Special with Hoda Kotb, NBC News Special Report, NBC News

The Democratic Ticket, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Ketanji Brown Jackson, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS

Pope Francis, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview, 20/20, ABC

Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage

Darwin’s War, In Real Life, Scripps News

Farming the Water, Hope in the Water, PBS [Intuitive Content]

Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals in America’s Heartland, NewsNation Prime, NewsNation [NewsNation Films]

The Promise, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Quantum Arms Race, The Future with Hannah Fry, Bloomberg

Sextortion, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage

Apes, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Last Lands: Indonesia and Ecuador, ABC News Live in Partnership with Global Conservation, ABC

Maui’s Deadly Firestorm, FRONTLINE, PBS

Relief, NC, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Toxic Trifecta, PBS News Hour, PBS

Warning to the World: Australia’s Climate Disaster, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Black Market Meds, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Body Parts, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Lie to Fly, The New York Times Presents, FX | Hulu [The New York Times, Left/Right (a North Road company)]

Master of the Mind, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Starving Gaza, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

Twice Harmed: Asylum Seekers Face Sexual Violence & Abortion Bans, Alex Wagner Tonight, MSNBC

What’s My Life Worth?, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

10 Million Names, ABC News Live, ABC

Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, ABC News Studios, ABC

Finding His Voice, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS

Illegal Gambling, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Last Heroes of Normandy, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC

Netflix is Betting Big on Latin America, The Circuit with Emily Chang, Bloomberg

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Migrant Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Raising the Stakes: America’s Growing Sports Gambling Addiction, CBS Reports, CBS

Trashed: The Secret World of Plastic Exports, ABC News Live, ABC

The True Cost of Mining Electric Car Battery Metals, True Cost, Business Insider

The Trustbuster, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Breakdown in Maine, FRONTLINE, PBS [Portland Press Herald, Maine Public Radio]

Hash Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

How Russian Hackers Stole Millions from U.S. Investors — Putin’s Trader, CNBC

Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials, ABC News Studios, Hulu

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

64 Days: The Insurrection Playbook, Goldcrest Films [Saboteur Media, Atomized Studios Limited, Smuggler Films]

Bread & Roses, Apple TV+ [Apple Original Films, Eyan Foundation, Extracurricular]

Print it Black, ABC News Live, ABC

We Will Dance Again, Paramount+ [See It Now Studios, HOT 8, BBC Storyville]

A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians, FRONTLINE, PBS

Outstanding Politics and Government, Documentary

Battleground Texas, VICE News

The Body Politic, POV, PBS [ITVS, Black Public Media, Corporation For Public Broadcasting, Rowhouse, LC | Rowhouse Collective]

Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid, CNN Worldwide [Altimeter Films, CNN Films]

From Russia with Lev, MSNBC [Rakontur, UTAS, Surprise Inside, MSNBC Films]

The Riot Report, American Experience, PBS [GBH, 42nd Parallel Films]

The Sixth, Amazon | Apple TV [Apple Original Films, A24, Change Content]

Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?, POV, PBS [Pandamonium Productions LLC, Herochaser, Palm Pictures, Official, LLC]

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

Daughters, Netflix [Netflix, XTR, Object & Animal, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, OPC, World of HA, Simpson Street, Two One Five]

Death Without Mercy, Showtime [MTV Documentary Films, Docsville Studios, Basement Films, AMC Media Production]

Name Me Lawand, POV, PBS [Pulse Films]

One With the Whale, Independent Lens, PBS [Vitamin Sea Productions, Siyuqaq Incorporated, Actual Films]

Two American Families: 1991-2024, FRONTLINE, PBS

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]

A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela, FRONTLINE, PBS [Armando.Info]

The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]

The Night Won’t End, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

South Korea’s Adoption Reckoning, FRONTLINE, PBS [The Associated Press]

Outstanding Historical Documentary

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, Blowback Productions]

Fly With Me, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Sarah Colt Productions]

The Sixth, Amazon | Apple TV [Change Content]

Tsunami: Race Against Time, National Geographic [Blast Films]

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War, Netflix [Luminant Media]

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial, Paramount+ [MTV Entertainment Studios, District 33, Park Pictures, Strike Anywhere]

Butterfly in the Sky, Netflix [Sidestilt Films, Window Pictures, XTR]

Hollywood Black, MGM+ [Radical Media, Culture Machine, Significant Productions]

King Coal, POV, PBS [Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]

Madu, Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Anand Varma: Hidden Wonders, Photographer, National Geographic [Little Monster Films]

Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]

Hunt for the Oldest DNA, NOVA, PBS [Handful of Films, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, NOVA/GBH, ZDF, DR Danish Broadcasting Corporation]

The Space Race, National Geographic [National Geographic Documentary Films, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Alegria Films, Cortés Filmworks, Diamond Docs]

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, Netflix [Tremolo Productions]

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster, Nature, PBS

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons, Nature, PBS [Lucky 8 TV, The WNET Group]

Our Living World, Netflix [Wild Space, Freeborne Media]

Patrick and the Whale, Nature, PBS [Terra Mater Studios, The WNET Group]

Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier: Win or Die, Photographer, National Geographic [Little Monster Films]

Silverback, Nature, PBS [Off the Fence Studios, BBC, France Télévisions, Featuristic Films, The WNET Group]

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Bitconned, Netflix [Glass Entertainment Group]

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, Netflix [Grain Media]

Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, Hulu [Sutter Road Picture Company, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman Media Production]

The Hobby, Documentary+ [XTR]

Moviepass, Moviecrash, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, Unrealistic Ideas, Assemble Media, Nightbrain Pictures, Tower Way]

Razing Liberty Square, Independent Lens, PBS [RLS Film, LLC]

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown, National Geographic [72 Films]

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, Netflix [Tripod Media LLC, Denver & Delilah]

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, Hulu [Campfire Studios, Lewellen Pictures, Invited by Girls, Rebecca Halpern Productions]

Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]

The Truth vs. Alex Jones, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, AMOS Pictures]

Outstanding Short Documentary

The Dirty Business of Monkey Laundering, Bloomberg Investigates, Bloomberg

Love To The Max, The New Yorker

Motorcycle Mary, ESPN [ESPN Films, Breakwater Studios]

Swept, Human Rights Watch

Wings of Dust, Documentary+ [Rolling Stone Films, Skyeyes Documentaries, 42 Parallelo, 5 Stick Films Inc.]

Best Documentary

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]

The Commandant’s Shadow, HBO | Max [Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Documentary Films, Snowstorm Productions, Creators Inc., New Mandate Films]

The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Rocklin | Faust, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Impact Partners]

Hollywood Black, MGM+ [Radical Media, Culture Machine, Significant Productions]

Mammals, BBC America | BBC+ [BBC Studios National History Unit, France Televisions, ZDF]

Queendom, Galdanova Film

The Sing Sing Chronicles, MSNBC [NBC News Studios, MSNBC Films, Trilogy Films]

The Sixth, Amazon | Apple TV [Apple Original Films, A24, Change Content]

The Truth vs. Alex Jones, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, AMOS Pictures]

Outstanding News Program in Spanish, Conclusiones, CNN Worldwide

Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro, Telemundo

Noticiero Univision, Univision

Noticiero Univision Edicion Digital, Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Damià Bonmatí, Telemundo

Albert Martínez, The Weather Channel en Español

Pau Mosquera, CNN Worldwide

Julio Vaqueiro, Telemundo

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

Atentado Contra Donald Trump, Noticiero Univision, Univision

Eclipse Total, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo

Telemundo News Special Report: Inside Election Night 2024, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Cada Vez Más Migrantes Viajan Encerrados en Tráileres por México Rumbo a EE.UU., Telemundo

China Inc: Un Negocio Criminal de Aduanas, N+ Focus, VIX | TelevisaUnivision

Deportación Infantil: el Muro Mexicano, N+ Focus, VIX | TelevisaUnivision

El Darién, Cementerio Sin Cruces, Noticiero Univision, Univision

La Lucha por Salvar las Últimas 8 Vaquitas Marinas del Mundo, El Último Refugio de la Vaquita Marina, VICE News

NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua, CNN Worldwide, CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

El Camino Correcto: el Largo Viaje Para Pedir Asilo de Una Familia Venezolana, ProPublica | The Texas Tribune | Univision

Más y Más y Más Flores, The New York Times

Nacer Sin Extremidades: la Vida de Carlos Candelario, Tras la Exposición a Pesticidas de su Madre, Univision

Nuestro Planeta: Voces del Cambio Climático, Telemundo Station Group

To Live in a Wild Sea, The New York Times

Outstanding Writing – News

CBS Sunday Morning: Empty Rooms, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS

Dr. Kuznetzov, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Elephant V. Man, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide

Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals in America’s Heartland, NewsNation Prime, NewsNation

A Mother’s Tragic Tale from War-Torn Gaza, CNN Worldwide, CNN Worldwide

Apes, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Research – News

Apes, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Breakdown in Maine, FRONTLINE, PBS [Portland Press Herald, Maine Public Radio]

The Cap Arcona, 60 Minutes, CBS News

Documenting Police Use of Force, FRONTLINE, PBS [The Associated Press, The Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism]

The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash, The Wall Street Journal

K File Investigation in North Carolina Governor’s Race, CNN Worldwide, CNN Worldwide

Starving Gaza, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

Outstanding Direction – News

ABC News Your Voice Your Vote, The ABC News Presidential Debate, ABC

Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Caught in a Coup, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Drug Mule Scam, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Election Night, NBC News

Surviving Nova, VICE Special Report, VICE News

Outstanding Video Journalism

Caught in a Coup, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Hash Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

A Hidden War, In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News

Migrant Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

On the Front Lines With Ukraine’s Killer Drone Pilot, The Wall Street Journal

Outstanding Editing – News

Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic

Children of the Darien Gap, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

The Drug Mule Scam, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Illegal Gambling, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Notes of Protest: Afghanistan’s Orchestra in Exile, NBC News NOW | NBC News

Outstanding Graphic Design – News

AFP Videographic : The International Criminal Court, AFP

Four Gazans Show How War Devastated Their Coastline, Business Insider

The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash, The Wall Street Journal

The Price of Money, Bloomberg News Spotlight, Bloomberg

Rohingya Hijras Facing Transphobic Abuse and Sexual Violence, CNN Worldwide

You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence – News

2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA, NASA+

Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Election Night Live with Brian Williams, Prime Video [White Cherry Entertainment]

Migrant Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Total Eclipse of the Heartland, CBS News

What Happened to Karen Silkwood: The Lost Tapes, Impact x Nightline, ABC | Hulu

Outstanding Lighting Direction – News

Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Hash Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Illegal Gambling, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Sextortion, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Technical Excellence – News

America Decides, Election ’24, CBS News

CNN Presidential Debate: President Joe Biden &, Former President Donald J. Trump, CNN Worldwide

NBC News: Election Night Coverage, NBC News

Telemundo Decision 2024, Telemundo

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Writing – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Join or Die, Netflix [Delevan Street Films]

King Coal, POV, PBS [Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]

The Night Won’t End, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA

Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]

The Space Race, National Geographic [National Geographic Documentary Films, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Alegria Films, Cortés Filmworks, Diamond Docs]

Outstanding Research – Documentary

The Bibi Files, Jolt.film [Jigsaw Productions]

China, The U.S. and the Rise of Xi Jinping, FRONTLINE, PBS

The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]

Nazi Town, USA, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Pangloss Films]

Our Oceans, Netflix [Wild Space, Freeborne Media, Higher Ground]

Outstanding Direction – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Daughters, Netflix [XTR, Object & Animal, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, OPC, World of HA, Simpson Street, Two One Five]

Frida, Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]

Madu, Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]

Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]

Outstanding Cinematography – Documentary

Earthsounds, Apple TV+ [Offspring Films]

King Coal, POV, PBS [American Documentary | POV, Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]

Lions of the Skeleton Coast, Nature, PBS [Into Nature Productions, ORF Universum, Arte, WDR]

Mammals, BBC America | BBC+ [BBC Studios National History Unit, France Televisions, ZDF]

Our Living World, Netflix [Wild Space, Freeborne Media, Higher Ground]

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Netflix [CBC, Sky, Humble Bee Films]

Outstanding Editing – Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]

Blink, National Geographic [MRC, EYESTEELFILM, National Geographic Documentary Films, Fishbowl Films, Motive]

Citizen Nation, PBS [Retro Report]

Death Without Mercy, Showtime [MTV Documentary Films, Docsville Studios, Basement Films, AMC Media Production]

We Will Dance Again, Paramount+ [See It Now Studios, HOT 8, BBC Storyville]

Outstanding Graphic Design – Documentary

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, Netflix [Grain Media]

Food, Inc. 2, Apple TV+ | Amazon Prime Video | Google Play [The Food Project 2020]

Frida, Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]

Join or Die, Netflix [Delevan Street Films]

Omnivore, Apple TV+ [Fifth Season, Film 45]

Outstanding Music Composition – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Dan Winters: Life is Once. Forever., Photographer, National Geographic [Little Monster Films]

Endurance, National Geographic [A Little Dot Studios, Consequential, History Hit Production, Little Monster Films, National Geographic Documentary Films]

Frida, Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]

Mafia Spies, Paramount+ [CreativeChaos vmg]

Outstanding Sound – Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]

Earthsounds, Apple TV+ [Offspring Films]

Mammals, BBC America | BBC+ [BBC Studios National History Unit, France Televisions, ZDF]

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Netflix [CBC, Sky, Humble Bee Films]

Outstanding Lighting Direction – Documentary

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]

American Seams, POV Shorts, PBS [LA Times Studios, Paper Hat Films, The Plains]

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Netflix [RadicalMedia, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

Netflix [Smuggler Entertainment, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]

Separated, MSNBC [NBC News Studios, Participant Media, A Fourth Floor, Moxie Pictures Production, MSNBC Films]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design – Documentary

Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]

Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story, Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television]

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial, Netflix [Smuggler Entertainment, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]

Separated, MSNBC [NBC News Studios, Participant Media, A Fourth Floor, Moxie Pictures Production, MSNBC Films]

This Is What a Nuclear Strike Would Feel Like, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times

You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times [Sharp As Knives]

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – News

Election Night, ABC News

I’M IN (Image Campaign), Good Morning America, ABC

No Fear, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC

Sins of the Parents, ABC News Studios | Hulu

Steve Kornacki Brand Campaign, Decision 2024, MSNBC [Bodega Studios, Matt Wilcox Music]

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Documentary

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films, Silk Factory]

Blink, National Geographic [MRC, EYESTEELFILM, National Geographic Documentary Films, Fishbowl Films, Motive]

Brats, ABC News Studios | Hulu

The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]

Patrice: The Movie, ABC News Studios | Hulu

Tsunami: Race Against Time, National Geographic [Blast Films, Aspect]

Outstanding Regional News Story: Breaking/Spot News

Deadly Tornado Coverage, KCCI

Jet Crash on I-75, WINK News

Lakewood Church Shooting, KPRC

North Texas Tornadoes, WFAA

This is not Normal, KUSA

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative

Coroner’s Criminal Past, WWL-TV

Disabled in Danger, WFAA

Double Injustice, WVUE

In Plane Sight, WANF-TV

KARE 11 Investigates: Nowhere to Turn, KARE-TV

Spit Hoods Can Be Deadly. Police Still Use Them Anyway, WTSP-TV

Outstanding Regional Documentary

Angels Too Soon, WTTW / PBS

Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago, WMAQ

The Holly, Rocky Mountain Public Media

OKC Thunder, STEPS, Oklahoma City Thunder

A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps, Rocky Mountain Public Media