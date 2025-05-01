Embattled ‘60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Interview Among Nominees for 2025 News and Doc Emmys

CBS’ long-running “60 Minutes” has been nominated for 13 News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Thursday.
Of those 13 nods, one was for “The Democratic Ticket,” the episode that aired on Oct. 7, 2024, in which Bill Whitaker interviewed Vice President Kamala Harris and that Donald Trump claimed was “a giant Fake News Scam,” accusing CBS of deceitfully editing her answer about Gaza and filing a $20 billion lawsuit stating as much (CBS has maintained Trump’s claims are false).
In a perfect twist of irony, the episode is nominated for Outstanding Edited Interview.
Other nominees for the 46th annual News and Documentary Emmys, which “honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions” that premiered in 2024, include CNN’s “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” and “Anderson Cooper 360,” National Geographic’s “Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller,” PBS’s “News Hour” and “Frontline,” while various programs produced by The New York Times also received multiple nods.
“We are thrilled to recognize the extraordinary talent and relentless commitment of this year’s nominees,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, said in a Thursday statement. “In a rapidly evolving media landscape, their innovative storytelling and unwavering pursuit of truth continue to inspire and inform audiences worldwide. We are proud to honor their remarkable work.”
Winners in 63 categories will be announced on June 25 and 26 at two live gatherings held at the Palladium in New York City.
Below, the full list of nominees.
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC
The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS
CBS Mornings, CBS
Good Morning America, ABC
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News
Top Story with Tom Llamas, NBC News NOW
Outstanding Recorded News Program
CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
Dateline NBC, NBC News
In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Gerardo del Valle, ProPublica | The Texas Tribune | Univision
Skyler Henry, CBS
Jay O’Brien, ABC News
Katie Polglase, CNN Worldwide
Natasha Zouves, NewsNation
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
Hurricane Helene Landfall, Tracking Helene, The Weather Channel
Hurricane Milton, CNN Worldwide
Hurricane Milton State of Emergency, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC
On the Brink, PBS News Hour
South Korea Declares Marital Law, CNN Worldwide
The Trump Assassination Attempt, The New York Times
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Short Form
Clarissa Ward: The Fall of Damascus, CNN Worldwide
Gang-Fueled Unrest in Haiti, CNN Worldwide
Inside Syria: Assad Overthrown, ABC News
Myanmar’s Civil War, BBC News
Nick Paton Walsh Covers the War in Ukraine, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Long Form
Abortion in America: Fallout from the Dobbs Decision, Nightline, ABC
Border Coverage, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Donie O’Sullivan: MisinfoNation Trilogy, CNN Worldwide
Sudan’s Civil War, PBS News Hour, PBS News Hour
A Week in Israel & The Pager Plot, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Outstanding Light Feature – Short Form
African Migration: The Deadly Atlantic Route, ABC News Nightline and ABC News Prime, ABC
Empty Rooms, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
Face to Face, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
How Tyson Captured All The Pork You Eat (And Made
Billions), More Perfect Union
Return to Normandy, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC
Outstanding Light Feature – Long Form
Bhutan, 60 Minutes, CBS News
The Cap Arcona, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Last Lands: Central Africa, ABC News Live and Global Conservation ABC
The Man Who Feeds Gaza’s Children, Business Insider
The Moses Videos, In the Shadows with Jason Bellini, Scripps News
The Playing Field, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Hard News Feature – Short Form
Haiti: Inside the City Ruled by Over 100 Gangs, World News America, BBC News [BBC World Service, BBC World News America]
How Indiscriminate Israeli Fire Killed Half a Family in Gaza, CNN Worldwide
A Mother’s Tragic Tale from War-Torn Gaza, CNN Worldwide
Nowhere to Call Home: The Working Homeless, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, Hearst Television
Sde Teiman: Israeli Whistleblowers Detail Abuse, CNN Worldwide
She Survived an Airstrike that Killed Her Entire Family in Gaza, The New York Times
The Walking Route, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Hard News Feature – Long Form
All That Remains, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
Caught in a Coup, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Children of the Darien Gap, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
A Hidden War, In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News
On the Front Lines of Sudan’s Forgotten War, The Wall Street Journal
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Short Form
Dealing the Dead, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News
Europe’s Migration Crisis, BBC News
Grandmother Shot and Killed Fleeing Gaza, CNN Worldwide
Hospitals in Peril, The Looting of Steward Health Care, CBS News
Maine Shooting: Missed Warnings, Scripps News Investigates, Scripps News
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Long Form
Baby Heaven: The Buried Stories of Camp Lejeune, NBC News NOW
Documenting Police Use of Force, FRONTLINE, PBS [The Associated Press, The Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism]
The Drug Mule Scam, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
How ‘Trophy’ Videos Link Paramilitary Commanders to War Crimes in Sudan, The New York Times
Missed Warnings, Scripps News Investigates, Scripps News
Targeting Americans, 60 Minutes, CBS
Outstanding Live News Special
2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA, NASA+
CNN Presidential Town Hall with Vice President Kamala Harris, CNN Worldwide
Decision 2024: Election Night, NBC News
Special Report: Assassination Attempt, NBC News
Total Eclipse of the Heartland, CBS
Your Voice Your Vote: The 2024 Election, ABC News
Outstanding Recorded News Special
Exodus: Global Migration, ABC News Live, ABC
Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals in America’s Heartland, NewsNation Prime, NewsNation,
Hostages: The Road Home, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide
Jimmy Carter: A Full Life, 20/20, ABC
Surviving Nova, VICE Special Report, VICE News
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis, America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special, CNN Worldwide
American Autocracy: It Could Happen Here, Deadline | White House, MSNBC
Elliott County Voted for Democrats For 144 Years. Then Came Trump…, More Perfect Union
Independent America, In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News
Israel-Hamas War, Face the Nation, CBS
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis – Editorial and Opinion
Deadlock: An Election Story, PBS [Room 608, Inc., GBH Educational Foundation]
Grab Your Calculators. We’re Going to Jail., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
How Tennessee Keeps Nearly Half a Million People From Voting, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
I Put Him on Death Row. He Shouldn’t Die., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form
Breaking News: The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump, BBC News
Interview with Jake Larson, Amanpour, CNN Worldwide
Interview with Oklahoma School Superintendent Ryan Walters, Newsroom with Pamela Brown, CNN Worldwide
Interview with the Parents of Breonna Moffett, NewsNight with Abby Phillip, CNN Worldwide
Interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form
Interview with JD Vance, State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, CNN Worldwide
Interview with the Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN Worldwide
Interview with Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, The Beat with Ari Melber, MSNBC
One on One with President Biden, Good Morning America, ABC News
President Biden Exclusive, NBC News Specials & Nightly News, NBC News
Outstanding Edited Interview
Celine’s Story: An NBC News Special with Hoda Kotb, NBC News Special Report, NBC News
The Democratic Ticket, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Ketanji Brown Jackson, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
Pope Francis, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Prisoner in Russia: The Brittney Griner Interview, 20/20, ABC
Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage
Darwin’s War, In Real Life, Scripps News
Farming the Water, Hope in the Water, PBS [Intuitive Content]
Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals in America’s Heartland, NewsNation Prime, NewsNation [NewsNation Films]
The Promise, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Quantum Arms Race, The Future with Hannah Fry, Bloomberg
Sextortion, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage
Apes, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Last Lands: Indonesia and Ecuador, ABC News Live in Partnership with Global Conservation, ABC
Maui’s Deadly Firestorm, FRONTLINE, PBS
Relief, NC, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Toxic Trifecta, PBS News Hour, PBS
Warning to the World: Australia’s Climate Disaster, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Black Market Meds, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Body Parts, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Lie to Fly, The New York Times Presents, FX | Hulu [The New York Times, Left/Right (a North Road company)]
Master of the Mind, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Starving Gaza, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
Twice Harmed: Asylum Seekers Face Sexual Violence & Abortion Bans, Alex Wagner Tonight, MSNBC
What’s My Life Worth?, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
10 Million Names, ABC News Live, ABC
Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, ABC News Studios, ABC
Finding His Voice, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
Illegal Gambling, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
The Last Heroes of Normandy, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline, ABC
Netflix is Betting Big on Latin America, The Circuit with Emily Chang, Bloomberg
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
Migrant Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Raising the Stakes: America’s Growing Sports Gambling Addiction, CBS Reports, CBS
Trashed: The Secret World of Plastic Exports, ABC News Live, ABC
The True Cost of Mining Electric Car Battery Metals, True Cost, Business Insider
The Trustbuster, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Breakdown in Maine, FRONTLINE, PBS [Portland Press Herald, Maine Public Radio]
Hash Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
How Russian Hackers Stole Millions from U.S. Investors — Putin’s Trader, CNBC
Sins of the Parents: The Crumbley Trials, ABC News Studios, Hulu
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
64 Days: The Insurrection Playbook, Goldcrest Films [Saboteur Media, Atomized Studios Limited, Smuggler Films]
Bread & Roses, Apple TV+ [Apple Original Films, Eyan Foundation, Extracurricular]
Print it Black, ABC News Live, ABC
We Will Dance Again, Paramount+ [See It Now Studios, HOT 8, BBC Storyville]
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians, FRONTLINE, PBS
Outstanding Politics and Government, Documentary
Battleground Texas, VICE News
The Body Politic, POV, PBS [ITVS, Black Public Media, Corporation For Public Broadcasting, Rowhouse, LC | Rowhouse Collective]
Carville: Winning is Everything, Stupid, CNN Worldwide [Altimeter Films, CNN Films]
From Russia with Lev, MSNBC [Rakontur, UTAS, Surprise Inside, MSNBC Films]
The Riot Report, American Experience, PBS [GBH, 42nd Parallel Films]
The Sixth, Amazon | Apple TV [Apple Original Films, A24, Change Content]
Who’s Afraid of Nathan Law?, POV, PBS [Pandamonium Productions LLC, Herochaser, Palm Pictures, Official, LLC]
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
Daughters, Netflix [Netflix, XTR, Object & Animal, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, OPC, World of HA, Simpson Street, Two One Five]
Death Without Mercy, Showtime [MTV Documentary Films, Docsville Studios, Basement Films, AMC Media Production]
Name Me Lawand, POV, PBS [Pulse Films]
One With the Whale, Independent Lens, PBS [Vitamin Sea Productions, Siyuqaq Incorporated, Actual Films]
Two American Families: 1991-2024, FRONTLINE, PBS
Outstanding Investigative Documentary
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]
A Dangerous Assignment: Uncovering Corruption in Maduro’s Venezuela, FRONTLINE, PBS [Armando.Info]
The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]
The Night Won’t End, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
South Korea’s Adoption Reckoning, FRONTLINE, PBS [The Associated Press]
Outstanding Historical Documentary
An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, Blowback Productions]
Fly With Me, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Sarah Colt Productions]
The Sixth, Amazon | Apple TV [Change Content]
Tsunami: Race Against Time, National Geographic [Blast Films]
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War, Netflix [Luminant Media]
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial, Paramount+ [MTV Entertainment Studios, District 33, Park Pictures, Strike Anywhere]
Butterfly in the Sky, Netflix [Sidestilt Films, Window Pictures, XTR]
Hollywood Black, MGM+ [Radical Media, Culture Machine, Significant Productions]
King Coal, POV, PBS [Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]
Madu, Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
Anand Varma: Hidden Wonders, Photographer, National Geographic [Little Monster Films]
Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]
Hunt for the Oldest DNA, NOVA, PBS [Handful of Films, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, NOVA/GBH, ZDF, DR Danish Broadcasting Corporation]
The Space Race, National Geographic [National Geographic Documentary Films, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Alegria Films, Cortés Filmworks, Diamond Docs]
What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, Netflix [Tremolo Productions]
Outstanding Nature Documentary
Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster, Nature, PBS
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]
Grizzly 399: Queen of the Tetons, Nature, PBS [Lucky 8 TV, The WNET Group]
Our Living World, Netflix [Wild Space, Freeborne Media]
Patrick and the Whale, Nature, PBS [Terra Mater Studios, The WNET Group]
Paul Nicklen & Cristina Mittermeier: Win or Die, Photographer, National Geographic [Little Monster Films]
Silverback, Nature, PBS [Off the Fence Studios, BBC, France Télévisions, Featuristic Films, The WNET Group]
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
Bitconned, Netflix [Glass Entertainment Group]
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, Netflix [Grain Media]
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, Hulu [Sutter Road Picture Company, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman Media Production]
The Hobby, Documentary+ [XTR]
Moviepass, Moviecrash, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, Unrealistic Ideas, Assemble Media, Nightbrain Pictures, Tower Way]
Razing Liberty Square, Independent Lens, PBS [RLS Film, LLC]
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown, National Geographic [72 Films]
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter, Netflix [Tripod Media LLC, Denver & Delilah]
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, Hulu [Campfire Studios, Lewellen Pictures, Invited by Girls, Rebecca Halpern Productions]
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]
The Truth vs. Alex Jones, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, AMOS Pictures]
Outstanding Short Documentary
The Dirty Business of Monkey Laundering, Bloomberg Investigates, Bloomberg
Love To The Max, The New Yorker
Motorcycle Mary, ESPN [ESPN Films, Breakwater Studios]
Swept, Human Rights Watch
Wings of Dust, Documentary+ [Rolling Stone Films, Skyeyes Documentaries, 42 Parallelo, 5 Stick Films Inc.]
Best Documentary
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]
The Commandant’s Shadow, HBO | Max [Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO Documentary Films, Snowstorm Productions, Creators Inc., New Mandate Films]
The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Rocklin | Faust, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Impact Partners]
Hollywood Black, MGM+ [Radical Media, Culture Machine, Significant Productions]
Mammals, BBC America | BBC+ [BBC Studios National History Unit, France Televisions, ZDF]
Queendom, Galdanova Film
The Sing Sing Chronicles, MSNBC [NBC News Studios, MSNBC Films, Trilogy Films]
The Sixth, Amazon | Apple TV [Apple Original Films, A24, Change Content]
The Truth vs. Alex Jones, HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films, AMOS Pictures]
Outstanding News Program in Spanish, Conclusiones, CNN Worldwide
Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro, Telemundo
Noticiero Univision, Univision
Noticiero Univision Edicion Digital, Univision
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Damià Bonmatí, Telemundo
Albert Martínez, The Weather Channel en Español
Pau Mosquera, CNN Worldwide
Julio Vaqueiro, Telemundo
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Atentado Contra Donald Trump, Noticiero Univision, Univision
Eclipse Total, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo
Telemundo News Special Report: Inside Election Night 2024, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
Cada Vez Más Migrantes Viajan Encerrados en Tráileres por México Rumbo a EE.UU., Telemundo
China Inc: Un Negocio Criminal de Aduanas, N+ Focus, VIX | TelevisaUnivision
Deportación Infantil: el Muro Mexicano, N+ Focus, VIX | TelevisaUnivision
El Darién, Cementerio Sin Cruces, Noticiero Univision, Univision
La Lucha por Salvar las Últimas 8 Vaquitas Marinas del Mundo, El Último Refugio de la Vaquita Marina, VICE News
NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua, CNN Worldwide, CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
El Camino Correcto: el Largo Viaje Para Pedir Asilo de Una Familia Venezolana, ProPublica | The Texas Tribune | Univision
Más y Más y Más Flores, The New York Times
Nacer Sin Extremidades: la Vida de Carlos Candelario, Tras la Exposición a Pesticidas de su Madre, Univision
Nuestro Planeta: Voces del Cambio Climático, Telemundo Station Group
To Live in a Wild Sea, The New York Times
Outstanding Writing – News
CBS Sunday Morning: Empty Rooms, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS
Dr. Kuznetzov, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Elephant V. Man, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, CNN Worldwide
Growing Broke: Forever Chemicals in America’s Heartland, NewsNation Prime, NewsNation
A Mother’s Tragic Tale from War-Torn Gaza, CNN Worldwide, CNN Worldwide
Apes, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Research – News
Apes, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Breakdown in Maine, FRONTLINE, PBS [Portland Press Herald, Maine Public Radio]
The Cap Arcona, 60 Minutes, CBS News
Documenting Police Use of Force, FRONTLINE, PBS [The Associated Press, The Howard Centers for Investigative Journalism]
The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash, The Wall Street Journal
K File Investigation in North Carolina Governor’s Race, CNN Worldwide, CNN Worldwide
Starving Gaza, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
Outstanding Direction – News
ABC News Your Voice Your Vote, The ABC News Presidential Debate, ABC
Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Caught in a Coup, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
The Drug Mule Scam, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Election Night, NBC News
Surviving Nova, VICE Special Report, VICE News
Outstanding Video Journalism
Caught in a Coup, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Hash Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
A Hidden War, In Real Life, Evident | Scripps News
Migrant Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
On the Front Lines With Ukraine’s Killer Drone Pilot, The Wall Street Journal
Outstanding Editing – News
Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic
Children of the Darien Gap, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
The Drug Mule Scam, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Illegal Gambling, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Notes of Protest: Afghanistan’s Orchestra in Exile, NBC News NOW | NBC News
Outstanding Graphic Design – News
AFP Videographic : The International Criminal Court, AFP
Four Gazans Show How War Devastated Their Coastline, Business Insider
The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash, The Wall Street Journal
The Price of Money, Bloomberg News Spotlight, Bloomberg
Rohingya Hijras Facing Transphobic Abuse and Sexual Violence, CNN Worldwide
You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence – News
2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA, NASA+
Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Election Night Live with Brian Williams, Prime Video [White Cherry Entertainment]
Migrant Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Total Eclipse of the Heartland, CBS News
What Happened to Karen Silkwood: The Lost Tapes, Impact x Nightline, ABC | Hulu
Outstanding Lighting Direction – News
Assassins, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Hash Smugglers, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Illegal Gambling, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Sextortion, Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Technical Excellence – News
America Decides, Election ’24, CBS News
CNN Presidential Debate: President Joe Biden &, Former President Donald J. Trump, CNN Worldwide
NBC News: Election Night Coverage, NBC News
Telemundo Decision 2024, Telemundo
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Writing – Documentary
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]
Join or Die, Netflix [Delevan Street Films]
King Coal, POV, PBS [Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]
The Night Won’t End, Fault Lines, Al Jazeera International USA
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]
The Space Race, National Geographic [National Geographic Documentary Films, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Alegria Films, Cortés Filmworks, Diamond Docs]
Outstanding Research – Documentary
The Bibi Files, Jolt.film [Jigsaw Productions]
China, The U.S. and the Rise of Xi Jinping, FRONTLINE, PBS
The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]
Nazi Town, USA, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Pangloss Films]
Our Oceans, Netflix [Wild Space, Freeborne Media, Higher Ground]
Outstanding Direction – Documentary
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]
Daughters, Netflix [XTR, Object & Animal, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, OPC, World of HA, Simpson Street, Two One Five]
Frida, Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]
Madu, Disney + [Disney Branded Television, Hunting Lane Films]
Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal, American Experience, PBS [GBH, Madrona Productions]
Outstanding Cinematography – Documentary
Earthsounds, Apple TV+ [Offspring Films]
King Coal, POV, PBS [American Documentary | POV, Narrow Vision Endeavors, Cottage M, Drexler Films, King Coal Productions LLC, Fishbowl Films]
Lions of the Skeleton Coast, Nature, PBS [Into Nature Productions, ORF Universum, Arte, WDR]
Mammals, BBC America | BBC+ [BBC Studios National History Unit, France Televisions, ZDF]
Our Living World, Netflix [Wild Space, Freeborne Media, Higher Ground]
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Netflix [CBC, Sky, Humble Bee Films]
Outstanding Editing – Documentary
Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]
Blink, National Geographic [MRC, EYESTEELFILM, National Geographic Documentary Films, Fishbowl Films, Motive]
Citizen Nation, PBS [Retro Report]
Death Without Mercy, Showtime [MTV Documentary Films, Docsville Studios, Basement Films, AMC Media Production]
We Will Dance Again, Paramount+ [See It Now Studios, HOT 8, BBC Storyville]
Outstanding Graphic Design – Documentary
Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy, Netflix [Grain Media]
Food, Inc. 2, Apple TV+ | Amazon Prime Video | Google Play [The Food Project 2020]
Frida, Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]
Join or Die, Netflix [Delevan Street Films]
Omnivore, Apple TV+ [Fifth Season, Film 45]
Outstanding Music Composition – Documentary
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]
Dan Winters: Life is Once. Forever., Photographer, National Geographic [Little Monster Films]
Endurance, National Geographic [A Little Dot Studios, Consequential, History Hit Production, Little Monster Films, National Geographic Documentary Films]
Frida, Prime Video [Imagine Documentaries, TIME Studios]
Mafia Spies, Paramount+ [CreativeChaos vmg]
Outstanding Sound – Documentary
Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films]
Earthsounds, Apple TV+ [Offspring Films]
Mammals, BBC America | BBC+ [BBC Studios National History Unit, France Televisions, ZDF]
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Netflix [CBC, Sky, Humble Bee Films]
Outstanding Lighting Direction – Documentary
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, Netflix [Stardust Frames, Duplass Brothers Productions]
American Seams, POV Shorts, PBS [LA Times Studios, Paper Hat Films, The Plains]
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Netflix [RadicalMedia, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial
Netflix [Smuggler Entertainment, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]
Separated, MSNBC [NBC News Studios, Participant Media, A Fourth Floor, Moxie Pictures Production, MSNBC Films]
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design – Documentary
Apollo 13: Survival, Netflix [Insight TWI Films, Fee Fie Foe]
Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story, Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios, Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television]
Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial, Netflix [Smuggler Entertainment, Third Eye Motion Picture Company]
Separated, MSNBC [NBC News Studios, Participant Media, A Fourth Floor, Moxie Pictures Production, MSNBC Films]
This Is What a Nuclear Strike Would Feel Like, The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times
You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth., The New York Times Opinion, The New York Times [Sharp As Knives]
Outstanding Promotional Announcement – News
Election Night, ABC News
I’M IN (Image Campaign), Good Morning America, ABC
No Fear, ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC
Sins of the Parents, ABC News Studios | Hulu
Steve Kornacki Brand Campaign, Decision 2024, MSNBC [Bodega Studios, Matt Wilcox Music]
Outstanding Promotional Announcement – Documentary
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story, National Geographic [Silverback Films, Silk Factory]
Blink, National Geographic [MRC, EYESTEELFILM, National Geographic Documentary Films, Fishbowl Films, Motive]
Brats, ABC News Studios | Hulu
The Grab, Apple TV+ | Google Play | Prime Video | Vimeo | Vudu | YouTube [Center for Investigative Reporting Studios, Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, Rocklin | Faust, Impact Partners]
Patrice: The Movie, ABC News Studios | Hulu
Tsunami: Race Against Time, National Geographic [Blast Films, Aspect]
Outstanding Regional News Story: Breaking/Spot News
Deadly Tornado Coverage, KCCI
Jet Crash on I-75, WINK News
Lakewood Church Shooting, KPRC
North Texas Tornadoes, WFAA
This is not Normal, KUSA
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative
Coroner’s Criminal Past, WWL-TV
Disabled in Danger, WFAA
Double Injustice, WVUE
In Plane Sight, WANF-TV
KARE 11 Investigates: Nowhere to Turn, KARE-TV
Spit Hoods Can Be Deadly. Police Still Use Them Anyway, WTSP-TV
Outstanding Regional Documentary
Angels Too Soon, WTTW / PBS
Desde Cero: The Migrant Journey in Chicago, WMAQ
The Holly, Rocky Mountain Public Media
OKC Thunder, STEPS, Oklahoma City Thunder
A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps, Rocky Mountain Public Media