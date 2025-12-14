The 7 Best Comedy Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Yeah, the year is about to close out, but that just means streamers are packing in more fun titles to watch during the holiday season, including ones that will make you giggle.

On this list, we’re giving you straight-up comedies, ones with a little jingle jangle, and others that have some dramatic themes. But don’t worry, all of them will bust your sides wide open from laughter. There’s even one that will leave you with a little more knowledge about the human body and how it fights off viruses. Point is: You’ve got options. Check them all out below.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) Come on now, let’s be real. We’d watch this hilarious performance by Jim Carrey in July. But since it is the holiday season, this classic is first on the list. The live adaptation of the classic tale follows the bitter grump of a Grinch as he attempts to ruin Christmas by stealing all the gifts from the townsfolk of Whoville. However, his plans are foiled by a sweet child named Cindy Lou Who.

“Barbershop” (2002) Another ultimate classic is Ice Cube’s hilarious barbershop-centered comedy drama. The film features a comical ensemble cast that comes together every day to serve their community as barbers and stylists in Chicago. The owner, Calvin (Ice Cube), inherited the struggling business from his father and impulsively sells it to a loan shark. Now, he has to fight to get it back.

"The Break Up" (Universal) "The Break-Up" (2006) Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn star as a newly broken-up couple who refuse to let go of their shared condo. Using any and all tricks they can think of, the pair tries their absolute best to get the other to leave — no matter how nasty it gets.

Warner Bros. “Osmosis Jones” (2001) If you’re looking to watch something with the family, “Osmosis Jones” is a fun and educational adventure that will have you laughing throughout the film. In the film, Chris Rock plays a white blood cell cop named Osmosis Jones who works alongside his partner, Drix (David Hyde Pierce), to protect their human host, Frank (Bill Murray), from a deadly virus named Thrax (Laurence Fishburne).

Universal Pictures “Happy Gilmore” During Adam Sandler’s mid-‘90s reign, the actor-comedian gave the world the instant classic and the uber-quotable “Happy Gilmore.” The film, which made its theatrical debut on February 16, 1996, is centered around Happy Gilmore (Sandler), an aspiring pro hockey player who ends up being a star golfer when he joins a golf tournament in an effort to take home its prize money so he can save his grandmother’s home from being taken away. Directed by Dennis Dugan and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, “Happy Gilmore” earned $41.2 million at the box office. The cast includes Sandler, Julie Bowen, Richard Kiel, Carl Weathers, Francis Bay, Christopher McDonald, Kevin Nealon, Allen Covert, Bob Barker and more.

Amazon Prime Video “Coming 2 America” (2021) In the sequel to “Coming 2 America,” Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem. With three daughters and no male heir to his throne, he flies back to the United States in hopes of finding his long-lost son. And he’ll have to do so if he doesn’t want the country next to Zamunda to take over his land.