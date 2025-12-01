“Fallout” Season 2 headlines this month’s streaming premieres for Amazon’s Prime Video. The sophomore season of the hit video game adaptation is set to make its long-awaited debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 17.

Prime Video has a handful of other noteworthy originals coming in December, including the Michelle Pfeiffer-led Christmas comedy “Oh. What. Fun.,” which is slated to premiere on Dec. 2, and the new Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox rom-com “Merv.” The latter is scheduled to arrive a little over a week after “Oh. What. Fun.” on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

The streamer is also set to host several of 2025’s most popular films in December, including director Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed vampire thriller “Sinners,” which will make its debut on Prime Video on Dec. 26. This year’s “Naked Gun” legacy sequel starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, meanwhile, arrives on the streaming service just a few days later on Dec. 29.

Here’s everything new on Amazon Prime Video in December.

December 1

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“A Haunting in Venice” (2023)

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)

“Bloodsport” (1988)

“Bull Durham” (1988)

“Death on the Nile” (2022)

“Dog” (2022)

“Double Impact” (1991)

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994)

“Hackers” (1995)

“Hoosiers” (1987)

“Igor” (2008)

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978)

“Love Actually” (2003)

“Mad Max” (1980)

“Madagascar” (2005)

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” (2008)

“Max” (2015)

“Max 2: White House Hero” (2017)

“Notting Hill” (1999)

“Out of Time” (2003)

“Penguins of Madagascar” (2014)

“Platoon” (1987)

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” (2018)

“Supernatural” Seasons 1-15 (2005)

“The Birdcage” (1996)

“The Man in the Iron Mask” (1998)

“The Merchants of Joy” (2025)

“The Prodigy” (2019)

“Zombieland” (2009)

December 2

“Oh. What. Fun.” (2025)

December 3

“Bullet Train” (2022)

December 5

“The Phoenician Scheme” (2025)

December 6

“Surely Tomorrow” (2025)

December 9

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

December 10

“Merv” (2025)

December 11

The 2025 Game Awards

December 12

“Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito” (2025)

December 16

“Joker: Folie à Deux” (2024)

December 17

“Fallout” Season 2 (2025)

December 18

“Human Specimens” (2025)

December 20

“The Creator” (2023)

December 22

“A Minecraft Movie” (2025)

“Miss Sophie: Same Procedure as Every Year” (2025)

December 26

“Sinners” (2025)

December 29

“The Naked Gun” (2025)

December 30

“A Cinderella Story” (2004)

“Blade” (1998)

“Blade II” (2002)

“Dark Shadows” (2012)

“Free Willy” (1993)

“He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009)

“In the Heart of the Sea” (2015)

“Music and Lyrics” (2007)

“Practical Magic” (1998)

“Project X” (2012)

“Ready Player One” (2018)

“The Great Gatsby” (2013)

“The Legend of Tarzan” (2016)

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (2005)

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2” (2008)

“Wrath of the Titans” (2012)