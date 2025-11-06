Michelle Pfeiffer Walks Out on Family Christmas and Into Hollywood in First ‘OH. WHAT. FUN.’ Trailer

What happens when Mom is overlooked for years at Christmas and finally snaps? She gets herself on TV. At least, that’s Michelle Pfeiffer’s approach in the first trailer for “Oh. What. Fun.”

Hitting Prime Video this December, the Michael Showalter films centers on Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer), who has long been the glue that holds her family together at the holidays. She makes gorgeous meals and desserts (and caters to food needs for her daughter’s girlfriend), wraps the gifts, everything.

So, when a TV contest comes around for the best “Holiday Mom,” she’s hoping her kids will nominate her, which she encouraged them to do, according to what she tells her husband, Denis Leary.

You can watch the trailer for “Oh. What. Fun.” in the video below, complete with a special message from Pfeiffer herself.

They don’t nominate her, and then, during a special family outing, Claire gets the Kevin McCallister treatment and is left home alone. So, taking her feelings of anger and under-appreciation, she heads to the TV station to enter herself in the contest — without telling her family where she’s gone.

Naturally, they panic, but she gets to discover the joy of a Christmas where she’s not catering to everyone else.

Alongside Pfeiffer and Leary, the movie stars Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu and Maude Apatow, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen.

“Oh. What. Fun” hits Prime Video on Dec. 3.