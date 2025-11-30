What’s New on Streaming Services in December 2025: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

As 2025 speeds toward its end, we’ve got one more catalogue refresh coming for each of the streamers out there.

In the month of December, you’ll find new episodes of your favorite shows, old comfort films, holiday movies, recent releases, new originals and more. And, to keep you from having to go searching for each streaming guide individually, we’ve created a master list for you.

Below, you’ll find a list of all the new catalogues for each streamer in December.

Netflix

Dec. 1

A League of Their Own

All the Empty Rooms

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break-In

CoComelon Lane – season 6

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

DreamWorks Animation

Little Women

Love is Blind: Italy

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler

Playing Gracie Darling

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

The Wolf of Wall Street

Troll 2

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Beneath

Zero Dark Thirty

Dec. 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special

Dec. 3

My Secret Santa

The Northman

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – season 3

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

Dec. 4

A Lot Like Christmas

The Abandons

The Believers – season 2

Forrest Gump

Fugue State 1986

I Wish You Had Told Me

Lali: Time to Step Up

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

Dec. 5

Jay Kelly

Love and Wine

The Making of Jay Kelly

The New Yorker at 100

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2

The Price of Confession

Owning Manhattan – season 2

Dec. 7

Babylon

Cast Away

Dec. 8

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

Dec. 9

Badly in Love

Blood Coast – season 2

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

The West Wing – seasons 1-7

Dec. 10

The Accident – season 2

Record of Ragnarok – season 3

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act” (Netflix)

Dec. 11

The Fakenapping

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2

Lost in the Spotlight

Man Vs Baby

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – season 2

The Town (Netflix series)

Dec. 12

City of Shadows

Home for Christmas – season 3

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Dec. 13

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Dec. 14

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Dec. 15

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

Dec. 16

Castle Rock – seasons 1-2

Culinary Class Wars – season 2

Dec. 17

The Manny – season 3

Murder in Monaco

What’s In The Box?

Dec. 18

10DANCE

Emily in Paris – season 5

Dec. 19

A Time for Bravery

Breakdown: 1975

The Great Flood

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day

Dec. 22

The Closer – seasons 1-7

Elway

Sicily Express

Dec. 23

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – season 3

Dec. 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June

Tom Segura: Teacher

Dec. 25

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2

Dec. 26

Cover-Up

Dec. 29

Members Only: Palm Beach

Dec. 30

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Dec. 31

Sleeping with Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale

“Stranger Things” Season 5 Cast (Netflix)

Hulu and Disney+

Dec. 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Epic Movie (2007)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins En Espanol (1984)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Home Alone 4 (2002)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Legion (2010)

Legion En Espanol (2010)

Love is Strange (2014)

Love Is Strange En Espanol (2014)

Maggie’s Plan (2016)

Maggie’s Plan En Espanol (2016)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Night School (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Roll Bounce (2005)

17 Again (2009)

17 Again En Espanol (2009)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Superbad (2007)

Superbad En Espanol (2007)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

The Leisure Seeker En Espanol (2018)

The Meddler (2016)

The Meddler En Espanol (2016)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 2 (Disney)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Twas The Night……. (2001)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

When The Bough Breaks En Espanol (2016)

Wild (2014)

Dec. 2

Griffin in Summer (2025)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Dec. 3

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1

The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1

Dec. 4

I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Dec. 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere

Inheritance (2025)

Dec. 6

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

Dec. 8

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2

Dec. 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Dec. 11

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

Dec. 12

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

Dec. 13

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

Dec. 15

The Unknown Country (2022)

Dec. 16

Chevalier (2023)

“Chevalier”

Dec. 17

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Dec. 18

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

Dec. 19

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere

Dec. 20

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

Dec. 22

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2

Dec. 23

Strange Harvest (2025)

Dec. 24

Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

Parent Wars: Complete Season 1

Dec. 26

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life of Chuck (2024)

Dec. 27

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8

Dec. 29

The Secret World of Looksmaxxing (2024)

Dec. 30

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8

Dec. 31

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A

Grand Prix of Europe (2025)

Together (2025)

HBO Max

Dec. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9 (TLC)

Adult Swim Yule Log (Adult Swim)

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out (Adult Swim)

Atomic Blonde

Battle of the Sexes

Bright Leaf

Christmas with the Kranks

Dames

DeLorean

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Girls Trip

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Hidden Figures

“Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)

Illegal

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jimmy the Gent

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

Larceny Inc.

Law of the Badlands

Little Caesar

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu Over the Wall

Mad Men, Seasons 1-7

Mandalay

Millennium Actress

Mind Game

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mission to Moscow

My Dream is Yours

Ne Zha

Night and Day

Paul Anka: His Way (HBO Original)

Perfect Blue

Pierrot le fou

Racket Busters

Riffraff

Romance on the High Seas

Santa Fe Trail

Shin Godzilla (GKIDS)

Shining Victory

Shoeshine

Sing and Like It

Song of My City

Summer Wars

Table 19

Taking Woodstock

The Color Purple (1985)

The Colors Within

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Goonies

The Matrimonial Bed

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Sea Wolf (1941)

The Seventh Victim

The Shop Around the Corner

They Won’t Believe Me

Tiny Furniture

Trouble Along the Way

Walk Softly, Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Wedding Crashers

Wilson

Wolf Children

X-Men First Class

Dec. 2

Capital One MLB Open

Chopped: Volume 4, Season 63 (Food Network)

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East (HBO Original)

New Orleans: Soul of a City (CNN Original Series)

“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Dec. 3

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 (HGTV)

Dec. 4

About Face, Season 1 (TLC)

Architecton (A24)

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)

Dunkman, Season 1

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)

Dec. 5

Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)

The Family McMullen (2025)

Dec. 7

The Christmas Showdown (OWN)

Dec. 8

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)

Dec. 9

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2I (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)

Dec. 11

Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)

Dec. 12

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)

Sarah Sherman for “Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh” (HBO)

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Stolen Children (HBO Original)

This Is Spinal Tap

Dec. 13

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Dec. 14

Toad and Friends, Season 1D

Very Merry Mystery (OWN)

Dec. 15

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)

The Bold Type, Seasons 1-5

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN Original Series)

Truck U, Season 21

White House Christmas (HGTV)

Dec. 16

The Secrets We Bury (ID)

“MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Dec. 17

Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)

Dec. 18

Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)

Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Dec. 19

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)

Dec. 20

Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)

Dec. 21

Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)

Dec. 22

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)

The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)

Dec. 23

“The Exorcists,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

Dec. 24

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)

Ne Zha II (A24)

Dec. 25

Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)

Dec. 26

Heaven (HBO Original)

Dec. 27

Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)

Dec. 28

Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)

My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Dec. 29

Celebrity IOU, Season 11 (HGTV)

Two Guys Garage, Season 24

Dec. 31

Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Paramount+

Dec. 1

22 Jump Street

A Christmas Blessing

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Single Man*

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Addams Family Values (1993)

American Hustle

American Renegades*

American Sniper

Angel Falls Christmas

Annihilation

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

“Beverly Hills Cop” (Paramount/YouTube Screenshot)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Boomerang

Braveheart

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chicago

Christmas Cupid

Christmas on Windmill Way

Coneheads

Disturbia

Django Unchained

Downsizing

Ella Enchanted

Ernest Saves Christmas

Extract

Failure to Launch

Fargo

Father of the Bride (1991)

Fences

Footloose (2011)

Forrest Gump

From Dusk Till Dawn

Get Him Back for Christmas

Gone Baby Gone

GoodFellas

Guns Up*

Head of State

Hotel for Dogs

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hustle & Flow

I See You

Ida Red

Inglourious Basterds

Interstellar

Jungleland

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Monster Trucks

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

My Little Pony: The Movie

No Country for Old Men

Nobody’s Fool*

Norbit

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

“Ocean’s Eleven” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Once Upon a Christmas Wish

Paddington

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)

Pulp Fiction

Raging Bull

Rain Man

Rounders

Safe

Save the Last Dance

Scary Movie 2

Selma

Serendipity

Shaft (2000)

She’s the Man

Shutter Island

Smallfoot

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Southside With You

Sunset Boulevard

Taxi Driver

The Addams Family (1991)

The Angry Birds Movie

The Aviator

The Doors

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Fighter

The Hateful Eight

The Hunt for Red October

The Island

The Italian Job (2003)

The Last Airbender

The Mexican

The Natural

The Ring (2002)

The Romantics

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Truman Show

The Untouchables

The Wolf of Wall Street

This Christmas

Tooth Fairy

True Grit (2010)

Virtuosity

We Are Marshall

Dec. 2

5-Star docuseries premiere

Band Aid*

I, Daniel Blake*

Dec. 3

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)

Dec. 5

Transformers: EarthSpark – two new specials

Transformers: Earthspark (Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

Dec. 8

Predators documentary premeire

Dec. 11

Little Disasters limited series

Dec. 12

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere

Dec. 13

Family, Film and TV Awards**

Dec. 23

The Kennedy Center Honors**

Dec. 28

A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music**

Dec. 19

DORA season 4 premiere

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash** (live stream only)

*Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.



**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Prime Video

Dec. 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bloodsport (1988)

Bull Durham (1988)

Death on the Nile (2022)

Dog (2022)

Double Impact (1991)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Hackers (1995)

Hoosiers (1987)

Igor (2008)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Love Actually (2003)

Mad Max (1980)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Max (2015)

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

Notting Hill (1999)

Out of Time (2003)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Platoon (1987)

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Supernatural S1-15 (2005)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Merchants of Joy (2025)

The Prodigy (2019)

Zombieland (2009)

Dec. 2

Oh. What. Fun. (2025)

Dec. 3

Bullet Train (2022)

Dec. 5

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

Dec. 6

Surely Tomorrow (2025)

Dec. 9

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Dec. 10

Merv (2025)

Dec. 11

The Game Awards (2025)

Dec. 12

Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)

Dec. 16

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) goes to court in “Joker: Folie à Deux” (Warner Bros.)

Dec. 17

Fallout S2 (2025)

Dec. 18

Human Specimens (2025)

Dec. 20

The Creator (2023)

Dec. 22

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Miss Sophie: Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)

Dec. 26

Sinners (2025)

Dec. 29

The Naked Gun (2025)

Dec. 30

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Free Willy (1993)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Project X (2012)

Ready Player One (2018)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)

Wrath of the Titans (2012)

Tubi

Dec. 1

2 Guns

2001: A Space Odyssey

3-Iron

A Cinderella Story

A Flintstone Christmas Carol

A Flintstone Family Christmas

A Perfect Day

About Last Night (2014)

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

After Earth

All Hallows Eve Trickster

Annabelle

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Baby Boy

Bachelor Party

Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bedazzled

Bedazzled poster (Hulu)

Best Little Whorehouse In Texas

Black Hawk Down

Black Knight

Blood Diamond

Blow-Up

Booty Call

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Bruce Almighty

Bubble Boy

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Cadillac Records

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Cast Away

Chico And The Man

Cinderella Story 4

Conan The Barbarian (1982)

Constantine

Cop Car

Copycat

Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

Cowboys & Aliens

Deja Vu

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Disclosure

Doctor Sleep

Draft Day

Dumb And Dumber

Earth To Echo

Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (Special Edition)

Escape From Mogadishu

Eve’s Bayou

Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Friday

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Happy Feet Two

Happy Gilmore

Heartbreak Ridge

Her Smell

Home Again

How High

How High 2

How Murray Saved Christmas

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Idlewild

It Comes At Night

Jack The Giant Slayer

Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday

Jason X

John Wick (Franchise)

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ (Lionsgate)

Judge Mathis

Kill Bill Vol. 1

Kill Bill Vol. 2

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

King Richard

Klute

Lolita

Love Beats Rhymes

Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Mean Streets

Monkeybone

Next Friday

North By Northwest

Now & Then

Oblivion

Once Upon A Time In America

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Peeples

Poetic Justice

Queens

Rambo: Last Blood

Riding Giants

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Rock City

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Secrets Of The Code

Selena

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D

Slither

Smurfs Christmas Special

Something New

Soul Power

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring

Steep

Stomp The Yard

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

Straight Outta Compton

Strangers On A Train

Street Kings

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild

Takers (2010)

Ted

The Big Country

The Blind Side

The Brothers (2001)

The Departed

The Final Destination (2009)

New Line Cinema

The Flintstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Fog of War

The Friday After Next

The Girl Next Door

The Glorias

The Good Son (1993)

The Help (2011)

The Hurt Locker

The Jackal

The Last King Of Scotland

The Mistle-Tones

The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas

The Parent ‘Hood

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The pjs

The Skeleton Key (’05)

The Steve Harvey Show

The Swan Princess Christmas

The Third Miracle

The Wedding Date

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Tokyo Godfathers

Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)

Training Day

Trapped In Paradise

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns

Waiting to Exhale

War

Winged Migration

Yogi Bear (2010)

Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper

Yogi’s First Christmas

Dec. 7

Black Mold

Dec. 8

Calamity Jane

Dec. 13

TMZ No BS: Bad Bunny

Dec. 14

Last Resort

Dec. 15

Dress For Success

Dec. 19

Mírame

Dec. 20

Gone Before His Time: Freddie Prinze Sr.

Dec. 21

Forever Us

Dec. 22

Ukraine Is Not A Brothel

Satan Wants You

Dec. 27

Behind the Crime: Killer Ex-Boyfriend

Dec. 28

Out of Hand

Dec. 29

Prepare to Die

Peacock

Dec. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

300

2012*

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

All The Money In The World*

Bad Words

Bel-Air season 4 – two new episodes

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted Face The Music

Black Nativity

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Cheaper By The Dozen

A Christmas Carol

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Die Hard

Erin Brockovich

Everest

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Gladiator

Jingle All The Way

Just Friends

Kajillionaire*

The King of Kings

The Martian

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

The Night Before

Pacific Rim

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Paul Blart: Mall Cop*

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2*

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 2

Pixels*

Pride And Prejudice

Public Enemies

Rock Of Ages

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Tammy

Trading Places

Troy

Unaccompanied Minors

Dec. 2

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere

Unusual Suspects – seasons 1-8

Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks

Dec. 3

93rd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere

Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere

Dec. 4

Didi*

National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1*

Christmas in Nashville

Dec. 5

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere

Dec. 7

Reality Hot Seat – premiere

Dec. 8

Bel-Air season 4 – 3 episodes, finale

Children of the Snow – season 1

Go On – season 1

Here Come the Irish – season 2 premiere

Dec. 9

The Croods: A New Age*

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane – season 1 premiere

Password season 3 – episode 100

Renfield*

Children of the Snow

Dec. 11

The Fabelmans*

A Motown Christmas

Dec. 12

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale

NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood

Dec. 16

Polite Society*

Dec. 17

The Voice – season 28 finale

Dec. 18

Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

Dec. 19

Jigsaw

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw X*

Saw: The Final Chapter

“Saw” (Credit: Twisted Pictures/Evolution Entertainment)

Spiral

Dec. 22

Supernatural – seasons 1-15

Dec. 23

Watch What Happens Live – season 22 finale

Dec. 27

The Copenhagen Test – 8 episodes

Dec. 28

Despicable Me 4*

Dec. 30

Book Club: The Next Chapter*

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)

* = is exclusive to Peacock