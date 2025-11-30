What’s New on Streaming Services in December 2025: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

As 2025 speeds toward its end, we’ve got one more catalogue refresh coming for each of the streamers out there.
In the month of December, you’ll find new episodes of your favorite shows, old comfort films, holiday movies, recent releases, new originals and more. And, to keep you from having to go searching for each streaming guide individually, we’ve created a master list for you.
Below, you’ll find a list of all the new catalogues for each streamer in December.
Netflix
Dec. 1
A League of Their Own
All the Empty Rooms
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Brightburn
Burlesque
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Christmas Break-In
CoComelon Lane – season 6
Godzilla
Hollow Man
Joy for Christmas
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Little Women
Love is Blind: Italy
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler
Playing Gracie Darling
Pulp Fiction
Stripes
The Ugly Truth
The Wolf of Wall Street
Troll 2
Victoria: Seasons 1-3
What Lies Beneath
Zero Dark Thirty
Dec. 2
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2
Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special
Dec. 3
My Secret Santa
The Northman
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law – season 3
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
Dec. 4
A Lot Like Christmas
The Abandons
The Believers – season 2
Forrest Gump
Fugue State 1986
I Wish You Had Told Me
Lali: Time to Step Up
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls (2024)
Dec. 5
Jay Kelly
Love and Wine
The Making of Jay Kelly
The New Yorker at 100
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2
The Price of Confession
Owning Manhattan – season 2
Dec. 7
Babylon
Cast Away
Dec. 8
Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas
Dec. 9
Badly in Love
Blood Coast – season 2
Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within
The West Wing – seasons 1-7
Dec. 10
The Accident – season 2
Record of Ragnarok – season 3
Simon Cowell: The Next Act
Dec. 11
The Fakenapping
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2
Lost in the Spotlight
Man Vs Baby
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft – season 2
The Town (Netflix series)
Dec. 12
City of Shadows
Home for Christmas – season 3
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Dec. 13
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Dec. 14
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Dec. 15
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Christmas at the Chalet
The Christmas Classic
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
The Creature Cases: Chapter 6
Dec. 16
Castle Rock – seasons 1-2
Culinary Class Wars – season 2
Dec. 17
The Manny – season 3
Murder in Monaco
What’s In The Box?
Dec. 18
10DANCE
Emily in Paris – season 5
Dec. 19
A Time for Bravery
Breakdown: 1975
The Great Flood
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day
Dec. 22
The Closer – seasons 1-7
Elway
Sicily Express
Dec. 23
Eden
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – season 3
Dec. 24
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Goodbye June
Tom Segura: Teacher
Dec. 25
Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders
Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings
Stranger Things 5: Volume 2
Dec. 26
Cover-Up
Dec. 29
Members Only: Palm Beach
Dec. 30
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Dec. 31
Sleeping with Other People
Stranger Things 5: The Finale
Hulu and Disney+
Dec. 1
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Swan (2010)
Crazy Heart (2010)
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)
Epic Movie (2007)
Full-Court Miracle (2003)
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins En Espanol (1984)
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)
Home Alone 3 (1997)
Home Alone 4 (2002)
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)
Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)
Legion (2010)
Legion En Espanol (2010)
Love is Strange (2014)
Love Is Strange En Espanol (2014)
Maggie’s Plan (2016)
Maggie’s Plan En Espanol (2016)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)
Night School (2018)
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Roll Bounce (2005)
17 Again (2009)
17 Again En Espanol (2009)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
Superbad (2007)
Superbad En Espanol (2007)
The Leisure Seeker (2018)
The Leisure Seeker En Espanol (2018)
The Meddler (2016)
The Meddler En Espanol (2016)
The Santa Clause (1994)
The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)
Twas The Night……. (2001)
When the Bough Breaks (2016)
When The Bough Breaks En Espanol (2016)
Wild (2014)
Dec. 2
Griffin in Summer (2025)
The Devil Conspiracy (2022)
Dec. 3
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1
Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1
The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1
Dec. 4
I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
Dec. 5
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere
Inheritance (2025)
Dec. 6
Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2
My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18
1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1
Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6
Dec. 8
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2
Dec. 10
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
Dec. 11
The Death Coast: Complete Season 1
Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Girl Taken (2025)
Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3
Dec. 12
Neighborhood Watch (2025)
Plane (2023)
Under Fire (2025)
Dec. 13
Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8
House Hunters International: Complete Season 199
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Rock The Block: Complete Season 6
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 5
Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1
Dec. 15
The Unknown Country (2022)
Dec. 16
Chevalier (2023)
Dec. 17
Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Dec. 18
The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025
The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
American Sweatshop (2025)
Dec. 19
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere
Dec. 20
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3
Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1
London Calling (2025)
Dec. 22
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2
Dec. 23
Strange Harvest (2025)
Dec. 24
Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere
American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7
Parent Wars: Complete Season 1
Dec. 26
Finnick 2 (2025)
The Life of Chuck (2024)
Dec. 27
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38
Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8
Dec. 29
The Secret World of Looksmaxxing (2024)
Dec. 30
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8
Dec. 31
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A
Grand Prix of Europe (2025)
Together (2025)
HBO Max
Dec. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9 (TLC)
Adult Swim Yule Log (Adult Swim)
Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out (Adult Swim)
Atomic Blonde
Battle of the Sexes
Bright Leaf
Christmas with the Kranks
Dames
DeLorean
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Girls Trip
Gunsmoke in Tucson
Hidden Figures
I’ll See You in My Dreams (1952)
Illegal
Jim Thorpe: All-American
Jimmy the Gent
Key Largo
Kid Galahad
Larceny Inc.
Law of the Badlands
Little Caesar
Liz and the Blue Bird
Lu Over the Wall
Mad Men, Seasons 1-7
Mandalay
Millennium Actress
Mind Game
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mission to Moscow
My Dream is Yours
Ne Zha
Night and Day
Paul Anka: His Way (HBO Original)
Perfect Blue
Pierrot le fou
Racket Busters
Riffraff
Romance on the High Seas
Santa Fe Trail
Shin Godzilla (GKIDS)
Shining Victory
Shoeshine
Sing and Like It
Song of My City
Summer Wars
Table 19
Taking Woodstock
The Color Purple (1985)
The Colors Within
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
The Goonies
The Matrimonial Bed
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Sea Wolf (1941)
The Seventh Victim
The Shop Around the Corner
They Won’t Believe Me
Tiny Furniture
Trouble Along the Way
Walk Softly, Stranger
Walk the Dark Street
Wedding Crashers
Wilson
Wolf Children
X-Men First Class
Dec. 2
Capital One MLB Open
Chopped: Volume 4, Season 63 (Food Network)
Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East (HBO Original)
New Orleans: Soul of a City (CNN Original Series)
“The Hidden Homeless,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Dec. 3
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 (HGTV)
Dec. 4
About Face, Season 1 (TLC)
Architecton (A24)
Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)
Dunkman, Season 1
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)
Dec. 5
Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)
The Family McMullen (2025)
Dec. 7
The Christmas Showdown (OWN)
Dec. 8
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 8 (TLC)
Dec. 9
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2I (Cartoon Network)
Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House (Magnolia Network)
Dec. 11
Wizkid: Long Live Lagos (HBO Original)
Dec. 12
Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (HBO Original)
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Stolen Children (HBO Original)
This Is Spinal Tap
Dec. 13
Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Dec. 14
Toad and Friends, Season 1D
Very Merry Mystery (OWN)
Dec. 15
Assassination in the Valley of the Kings (Discovery)
The Bold Type, Seasons 1-5
Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread (CNN Original Series)
Truck U, Season 21
White House Christmas (HGTV)
Dec. 16
The Secrets We Bury (ID)
“MisinfoNation: White Genocide,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Dec. 17
Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen (HBO Original)
Dec. 18
Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately? (HBO Original)
Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Dec. 19
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 248 (HGTV)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9F (Cartoon Network)
Dec. 20
Adult Swim’s The Elephant (Adult Swim)
Dec. 21
Secrets in the Sand, Season 2 (Science)
Dec. 22
Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires (2025)
The Last Captains, Season 1 (Discovery)
Dec. 23
“The Exorcists,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
Dec. 24
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 40 (Food Network)
Ne Zha II (A24)
Dec. 25
Happy And You Know It (HBO Original)
Dec. 26
Heaven (HBO Original)
Dec. 27
Junk or Jackpot?, Season 1 (HGTV)
Dec. 28
Home Reimagined, Season 1B (Magnolia Network)
My Pet Ate What!?, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Dec. 29
Celebrity IOU, Season 11 (HGTV)
Two Guys Garage, Season 24
Dec. 31
Building Outside the Lines, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Paramount+
Dec. 1
22 Jump Street
A Christmas Blessing
A Christmas Carol (1984)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Single Man*
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Addams Family Values (1993)
American Hustle
American Renegades*
American Sniper
Angel Falls Christmas
Annihilation
Batman (1989)
Batman & Robin (1997)
Batman Forever (1995)
Batman Returns (1992)
Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
Boomerang
Braveheart
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Chicago
Christmas Cupid
Christmas on Windmill Way
Coneheads
Disturbia
Django Unchained
Downsizing
Ella Enchanted
Ernest Saves Christmas
Extract
Failure to Launch
Fargo
Father of the Bride (1991)
Fences
Footloose (2011)
Forrest Gump
From Dusk Till Dawn
Get Him Back for Christmas
Gone Baby Gone
GoodFellas
Guns Up*
Head of State
Hotel for Dogs
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hustle & Flow
I See You
Ida Red
Inglourious Basterds
Interstellar
Jungleland
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Monster Trucks
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
My Little Pony: The Movie
No Country for Old Men
Nobody’s Fool*
Norbit
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Once Upon a Christmas Wish
Paddington
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)
Pulp Fiction
Raging Bull
Rain Man
Rounders
Safe
Save the Last Dance
Scary Movie 2
Selma
Serendipity
Shaft (2000)
She’s the Man
Shutter Island
Smallfoot
Snatch
Something’s Gotta Give
Southside With You
Sunset Boulevard
Taxi Driver
The Addams Family (1991)
The Angry Birds Movie
The Aviator
The Doors
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
The Fighter
The Hateful Eight
The Hunt for Red October
The Island
The Italian Job (2003)
The Last Airbender
The Mexican
The Natural
The Ring (2002)
The Romantics
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Truman Show
The Untouchables
The Wolf of Wall Street
This Christmas
Tooth Fairy
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity
We Are Marshall
Dec. 2
5-Star docuseries premiere
Band Aid*
I, Daniel Blake*
Dec. 3
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)
Dec. 5
Transformers: EarthSpark – two new specials
Dec. 8
Predators documentary premeire
Dec. 11
Little Disasters limited series
Dec. 12
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiere
Dec. 13
Family, Film and TV Awards**
Dec. 23
The Kennedy Center Honors**
Dec. 28
A GRAMMY® Celebration of Latin Music**
Dec. 19
DORA season 4 premiere
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash** (live stream only)
*Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Prime Video
Dec. 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Haunting in Venice (2023)
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)
Bloodsport (1988)
Bull Durham (1988)
Death on the Nile (2022)
Dog (2022)
Double Impact (1991)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Hackers (1995)
Hoosiers (1987)
Igor (2008)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Love Actually (2003)
Mad Max (1980)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Notting Hill (1999)
Out of Time (2003)
Penguins of Madagascar (2014)
Platoon (1987)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
Supernatural S1-15 (2005)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Merchants of Joy (2025)
The Prodigy (2019)
Zombieland (2009)
Dec. 2
Oh. What. Fun. (2025)
Dec. 3
Bullet Train (2022)
Dec. 5
The Phoenician Scheme (2025)
Dec. 6
Surely Tomorrow (2025)
Dec. 9
Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Dec. 10
Merv (2025)
Dec. 11
The Game Awards (2025)
Dec. 12
Tell Me Softly / Dímelo Bajito (2025)
Dec. 16
Joker: Folie à Deux (2024)
Dec. 17
Fallout S2 (2025)
Dec. 18
Human Specimens (2025)
Dec. 20
The Creator (2023)
Dec. 22
A Minecraft Movie (2025)
Miss Sophie: Same Procedure as Every Year (2025)
Dec. 26
Sinners (2025)
Dec. 29
The Naked Gun (2025)
Dec. 30
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Blade (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Free Willy (1993)
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
Music and Lyrics (2007)
Practical Magic (1998)
Project X (2012)
Ready Player One (2018)
The Great Gatsby (2013)
The Legend of Tarzan (2016)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008)
Wrath of the Titans (2012)
Tubi
Dec. 1
2 Guns
2001: A Space Odyssey
3-Iron
A Cinderella Story
A Flintstone Christmas Carol
A Flintstone Family Christmas
A Perfect Day
About Last Night (2014)
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
After Earth
All Hallows Eve Trickster
Annabelle
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery
Baby Boy
Bachelor Party
Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation
Bad Teacher (2011)
Bedazzled
Best Little Whorehouse In Texas
Black Hawk Down
Black Knight
Blood Diamond
Blow-Up
Booty Call
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Bruce Almighty
Bubble Boy
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Cadillac Records
Casper’s Haunted Christmas
Cast Away
Chico And The Man
Cinderella Story 4
Conan The Barbarian (1982)
Constantine
Cop Car
Copycat
Cowboy Bebop: The Movie
Cowboys & Aliens
Deja Vu
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Disclosure
Doctor Sleep
Draft Day
Dumb And Dumber
Earth To Echo
Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (Special Edition)
Escape From Mogadishu
Eve’s Bayou
Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Friday
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Gulliver’s Travels (2010)
Happy Feet Two
Happy Gilmore
Heartbreak Ridge
Her Smell
Home Again
How High
How High 2
How Murray Saved Christmas
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Idlewild
It Comes At Night
Jack The Giant Slayer
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
John Wick (Franchise)
John Wick 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Judge Mathis
Kill Bill Vol. 1
Kill Bill Vol. 2
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
King Richard
Klute
Lolita
Love Beats Rhymes
Love Don’t Cost A Thing
Mean Streets
Monkeybone
Next Friday
North By Northwest
Now & Then
Oblivion
Once Upon A Time In America
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Peeples
Poetic Justice
Queens
Rambo: Last Blood
Riding Giants
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Rock City
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Secrets Of The Code
Selena
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D
Slither
Smurfs Christmas Special
Something New
Soul Power
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring
Steep
Stomp The Yard
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
Straight Outta Compton
Strangers On A Train
Street Kings
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild
Takers (2010)
Ted
The Big Country
The Blind Side
The Brothers (2001)
The Departed
The Final Destination (2009)
The Flintstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Fog of War
The Friday After Next
The Girl Next Door
The Glorias
The Good Son (1993)
The Help (2011)
The Hurt Locker
The Jackal
The Last King Of Scotland
The Mistle-Tones
The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas
The Parent ‘Hood
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The pjs
The Skeleton Key (’05)
The Steve Harvey Show
The Swan Princess Christmas
The Third Miracle
The Wedding Date
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Tokyo Godfathers
Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)
Training Day
Trapped In Paradise
Tremors: Shrieker Island
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns
Waiting to Exhale
War
Winged Migration
Yogi Bear (2010)
Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Dec. 7
Black Mold
Dec. 8
Calamity Jane
Dec. 13
TMZ No BS: Bad Bunny
Dec. 14
Last Resort
Dec. 15
Dress For Success
Dec. 19
Mírame
Dec. 20
Gone Before His Time: Freddie Prinze Sr.
Dec. 21
Forever Us
Dec. 22
Ukraine Is Not A Brothel
Satan Wants You
Dec. 27
Behind the Crime: Killer Ex-Boyfriend
Dec. 28
Out of Hand
Dec. 29
Prepare to Die
Peacock
Dec. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
300
2012*
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
All The Money In The World*
Bad Words
Bel-Air season 4 – two new episodes
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Black Nativity
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Cheaper By The Dozen
A Christmas Carol
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Die Hard
Erin Brockovich
Everest
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
Gladiator
Jingle All The Way
Just Friends
Kajillionaire*
The King of Kings
The Martian
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
The Night Before
Pacific Rim
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Paul Blart: Mall Cop*
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2*
Pitch Perfect
Pitch Perfect 2
Pixels*
Pride And Prejudice
Public Enemies
Rock Of Ages
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Tammy
Trading Places
Troy
Unaccompanied Minors
Dec. 2
The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, Season 1 – Premiere
Unusual Suspects – seasons 1-8
Married to El Chapo: Emma Coronel Speaks
Dec. 3
93rd Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 10 – Premiere
Vanderpump Rules, Season 12 – Premiere
Dec. 4
Didi*
National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1*
Christmas in Nashville
Dec. 5
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere
Dec. 7
Reality Hot Seat – premiere
Dec. 8
Bel-Air season 4 – 3 episodes, finale
Children of the Snow – season 1
Go On – season 1
Here Come the Irish – season 2 premiere
Dec. 9
The Croods: A New Age*
Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane – season 1 premiere
Password season 3 – episode 100
Renfield*
Children of the Snow
Dec. 11
The Fabelmans*
A Motown Christmas
Dec. 12
Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman, Season 1 – Finale
NBC’s Year In Review Presented By Access Hollywood
Dec. 16
Polite Society*
Dec. 17
The Voice – season 28 finale
Dec. 18
Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular
Dec. 19
Jigsaw
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special (2022)
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Saw X*
Saw: The Final Chapter
Spiral
Dec. 22
Supernatural – seasons 1-15
Dec. 23
Watch What Happens Live – season 22 finale
Dec. 27
The Copenhagen Test – 8 episodes
Dec. 28
Despicable Me 4*
Dec. 30
Book Club: The Next Chapter*
Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane, Season 1 – Finale (E!)
* = is exclusive to Peacock